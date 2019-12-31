WATCH | Decade in Review: Revisiting the class gifts of the last decade

Class gifts are an annual tradition at Penn State dating back to 1861. The process begins with a nomination period where students, alumni and community members can propose ideas for the gift. Then a ballot selection is then held, and the top ideas are offered up to the senior class to vote on. This year's senior class chose an endowment for CAPS to be their class gift.

Over the last decade, there have been many notable class gifts, including the Penn State Veterans Plaza and the 'WE ARE' statue, along with non-physical gifts such as the endowment to Lion's Pantry in 2017. Lion Ambassador Natalie Ondrey walked us through some of the physical class gifts that have now become a part of campus.