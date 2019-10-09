A plethora of classes exist at Penn State, which may mean some are more stressful than others.

However, there are a number of General Education Health and Wellness (GHW) courses, previously known as Health and Physical Activity courses— according to Penn State’s Undergraduate Bulletin, that can be just as beneficial in knowledge as it is for students’ mental health.

Health and Wellness courses have a focus on the physical and psychosocial being of individuals and communities. Students that take a Health and Wellness course can study topics such as nutrition, physical activity, stress, sleep, healthy leisure, alcohol, tobacco and other substance use and sexual health and safety, according to The Undergraduate Bulletin knowledge domain.

Certain kinesiology courses, for example, include Fitness Theory and Practice, Yoga 1, Advanced Yoga, Wellness Theory, Action Methods for Stress Management and Exercise for Stress Management.

Justin Lange is currently in Yoga 1, which is also referred to as Kinesiology 77. According to the course description, Yoga 1 will give students an understanding of and proficiency in yoga. The course will help develop flexibility in yoga, strength, cardiovascular endurance and certain yoga postures will address stress management and muscular tightness.

“I am kind of a stressed-out person, especially with this upcoming senior semester, and I wanted something that I can take where I can relax,” Lange (senior – broadcast journalism) said. “I thought yoga would help a little bit, and it definitely is. It is my first class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and I start out my day relaxed.”

Although Yoga 1 seems relaxing, according to Lange, that does not mean it is easy.

“A lot of times the people that are in really good shape struggle in the class, because it is moving in a new way your muscles haven’t moved before,” Lange said. “I feel myself getting better with the stretches, and it clears my mind for an hour and fifteen minutes.”

Lange said before each class, students write down their stress levels before and after the class. Even if it is a bad day for Lange, he said his stress levels go down after each class almost every time.

Madeline Breneman is also taking Yoga 1. She said she took it because she heard great things about it from students who are also taking a difficult course load.

“The class can be relaxing, and if you get tired in the morning you can find yourself almost drifting to sleep during the meditation parts,” Breneman (sophomore - architectural engineering) said.

She said even though the class practices reducing stress through breathing and yoga, she still has assignments to do.

“It’s not a lot of work, but I feel it’s entirely what you make of it,” Breneman said.

Breneman said she has been feeling less stressed this semester, but she does not fully accredit that to Yoga 1.

“It is nice to walk into a class and know you aren’t going to have to pick your brain for answers,” Breneman said. “It’s dynamic, and that break in the day can really reset me for whatever I need to accomplish after class.”

Amiti Jain is currently taking the course Exercise to Stress Management, Kinesiology 83. Jain (sophomore – pre-medical medical) said she is not only taking the course because she needs a Health and Wellness credit, but also because she heard the class was both useful and fun.

“It is a pretty relaxing class, and it helps reduce stress by telling me the ways I can manage the stress,” Jain said. “It is the most relaxing class I’m taking this semester, and I feel less stressed because of that.”