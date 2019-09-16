‘Do something when you have the opportunity’: Penn State grad student and cancer survivor strives to encourage empathy

Wayne Knepper set the hair clipper down on the table and ran his hands over his neighbor’s freshly shaven head. Little puffs of sandy brown hair fell onto the white bedsheet set up on the dining room floor.

The neighbor, Brett Green, had convinced Knepper to do the honor of shaving off all of Green’s hair for one purpose: to share a story of empathy.

Seven years ago, Green, a current Penn State graduate student, was diagnosed with a rare germinoma — a type of brain cancer — which was eradicated in the span of several months.

Having grown his hair out for several years, the 27-year-old felt the need to do something for a greater cause of encouraging solidarity, so he decided to donate his hair to Wigs for Kids. In doing so, he would reveal the slight bump and U-shaped scar on his head.

“At first, I wanted to do it just to donate my hair, but I thought it would be really nice to donate to someone currently going through cancer,” Green said. “Somewhere along the way, [I thought] this could really tie into a life lesson.”

Green also penned a letter of empathy to fully voice his experiences and hopes for responses to his action.

“My entreaty for you is to make a point of checking in with one another, be on the lookout for when under the surface things might not be right and strive to be the kind of person others will know they can seek for support,” Green wrote in the letter. “Reaching out is hardest when you feel lost under the weight of your struggles, and if you can think of a time you’ve felt this way, chances are the greatest help came when someone noticed from the outside and broke through your dark days to lift you up.”

He discussed the “knee-jerk” response of “I’m fine” that most people give to the question, “How are you?” He noted that his friend combats this dilemma with “How are you really?”

“The burdens that weigh us down range from an isolated rough week to trauma that is never forgotten, but any silent suffering across the spectrum is a place where we can empathize,” he wrote.

Green’s complete letter is available here.

Though this specific mission began about three years ago, it was during one trip to Seattle that sparked Green’s mission to be empathetic.

Walking among strangers

Green, his brother and his parents strolled through Seattle, days after Green got an MRI scan that would soon inform the family if the tumor growing in Green’s head was benign or cancerous.

His journey to Washington began with symptoms of double vision. After his condition did not correct itself, the family investigated a little deeper.

After seeing multiple medical professionals, the possibility of cancer finally came about.

So as they ventured through the Seattle streets as a seemingly normal family from outside perspectives, the group realized the strangers among them had no idea what their family was experiencing.

The circumstances with Green especially struck close to home for his father Dan because his mother — Green’s grandmother — died from breast cancer that metastasized in her brain when Dan was 14 years old.

Wandering in Washington, his parents had been focusing only on their son’s health, but they then understood similar issues could be true for anyone else around them.

“You know, if you get cut off by a car, you never know if they’re just being obnoxious or if they just got a phone call that their mother was at the hospital and they’re dying,” Green’s mother Linda said.

Living with ‘quirky’ inspiration

Both of Green’s parents work with Union Gospel Mission, a charitable organization that aids those who are homeless or impacted by addiction.

As a former county commissioner, Dan was “all about service.”

But Dan and Linda said their son has had always had a generally positive outlook on life.

“He wants to give back,” Dan said. “He wants to make a difference in the world.”

Dan said a high school teacher once described his son as “quirky,” which Linda clarified was “never in a bad way.”

Through laughs, the pair told a story of Green joking with an employee at Subway just three days after brain surgery.

For context, the surgery required doctors to shave a stripe along the front right side of Green’s head.

In the sandwich shop, Green said he first told a cashier that a scar on his hand was why one shouldn’t run with scissors. After a beat, he said “just kidding” — and proceeded to swipe his hand along the shaved strip on his head, announcing, “This is why you don’t run with scissors.”

“He loved to be able to catch people off guard and make them laugh,” his mother said.

Green also has a “parlor trick” that includes placing a compass near the shunt in his head, which turns the needle.

“I think he would want other people to be comfortable being different and not feel like they couldn’t just be himself,” Linda said.

The whole time her son faced cancer, Linda said she can only remember one day in which he had the mentality of “Why did this happen to me?”

She recalled a moment when she captured a picture of him frowning. Green immediately asked her to retake the photo, this time of him smiling so “no one would worry about him.”

This optimistic mentality also translated to one of his catchphrases: “I’ve had worse.”

“If I stub my toe or something and I'd be, like, ‘I've had worse,’ or any minor mishap, I would drop that phrase,” Green said. “It became a running joke because I wanted to see if I could find a time to say every day.”

Sharing empathy

On his bag, Green carries a large white pin that reads “survivor.”

When he first got this button at a 5k race, he said he was unsure if he wanted one because he didn’t want it to seem like he was bragging about his experience with cancer.

But eventually, he wore it in hopes of sparking conversations, helping a family going through a similar situation, or just educating those that were curious.

Now bald, with his scar prominently showing, Green said he is “half flying by the seat of [his] pants.”

“I think it’s better to do something when you have the opportunity than to wait for a perfect time that probably never was going to be that perfect time.”

However, Green repeatedly said this story of empathy does not revolve around him surviving cancer.

“It’s about your friends, neighbors, coworkers and classmates; about many misfits, troublemakers, addicts and rebels,” Green wrote in his letter. “If after reading this you try to feel what is going on in those lives and lend your hand, I will be glad, and we will all be the better for it.”