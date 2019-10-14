State College — the home of the Nittany Lion — is a diverse community that welcomes all animals into its busy streets and the Penn State campus.

Here is a look into four pet adoption centers and rehabilitation clinics that seek to make a difference in the lives of Centre County animals.

The greyhound — a family dog

A breed known for its gentle temperament, independent nature and champion speed, greyhounds are the combination of a high-speed pursuit race dog and family companion.

“They are very sweet dogs, they are very loving, they’re very laid back and they’re very easy to take care of,” Robert Koch, president of Nittany Greyhounds, said.

Nittany Greyhounds, an organization founded in 1997, has been finding permanent homes for retired racing greyhounds for 24 years. The organization helps the dogs integrate into their new life as a domesticated animal.

The organization is one of two greyhound rescue organizations in the central Pennsylvania area.

Currently, Koch owns two greyhounds himself, Hiway and Sully. He adopted them two years ago after his greyhound Sarah passed away. Koch adopted Sarah from Nittany Greyhounds — a decision which prompted his initial involvement with Nittany Greyhounds.

Thus far, the organization has found homes for nearly 2,000 greyhounds. Last year, Koch said he placed 97 dogs in homes.

So far this year, he has placed 80 dogs in homes, and he predicts he will have found homes for 100 dogs by the end of the year.

Nittany Greyhounds current location, Rooo Valley, provides enough space for 15 to 20 greyhounds. Koch said the organization also boards dogs of all breeds.

Koch said the organization is in contact with multiple racetracks who reach out when a dog is ready to retire.

The decision to retire a dog is usually made if the dog is injured, when the dog refuses to run on the track or after the dog starts losing races.

Good female racers are typically taken off the track for breeding purposes before retiring.

According to Koch, greyhounds are in the top 10 dogs for apartment living and the top 20 dogs for the elderly.

The process for adopting a greyhound from Nittany Greyhounds is similar to that of any animal adoption agency. A potential adopter fills out an application, which is reviewed by Koch to get a sense for the environment and personality of the family.

“We help the [applicants] select the dog that we feel would be the best fit for the dog and for the potential family,” Koch said.

Koch said he pays especially close attention to households with cats, small dogs and children. He explained that racing greyhounds are trained to run after small objects and that it is a greyhound’s nature to lean on their owners.

“We allow the dog to live in the home for a couple of weeks to see whether or not [the greyhound] is going to adjust well and to see if the family is going to adjust to the greyhound,” Koch said.

He said he worries about placing a greyhound in a family with a small child because the dog may lean on the child and cause the child to fall over.

In general, Koch said greyhounds just want to please their owner, however.

Throughout the transition period, Koch said they also work with the dog and adopting family to help the greyhound acclimate to their new lifestyle.

“It’s a learning process,” Koch said. “A lot of them don’t know steps, they’ve never heard a vacuum cleaner before, they don’t know what a doorbell is, they’ve never been around children.”

He said it takes roughly three to six months before the dog becomes fully adjusted and their authentic personality shines through.

From bunnies to bald eagles

For 31 years, licensed wildlife rehabilitator Robyn Graboski has been rehabilitating animals with the intention of releasing them back into the wild, upon returning them to a healthy state.

She began in 1988, working with Shaver’s Creek until 1994 when it gave up its rehabilitation permit. The same year, Graboski decided to begin her own.

“I just discovered that there was a need for people [to help] orphaned and injured animals, it just didn’t seem like there was enough resources to care for them because it’s a volunteer-based [cause],” Graboski said.

A year later, in 1995, Graboski founded Centre Wildlife Care.

“Our main mission and purpose is to rehabilitate compromised wild animals, orphaned and injured, for the purpose of releasing them back out into the wild,” Graboski said.

Animals come to Centre Wildlife Care come from all over central Pennsylvania. Graboski said the organization services over half the Pennsylvania state.

The organization typically receives orphaned or injured animals from the public or law enforcement. Centre Wildlife Care staff are then able to provide medical attention and nursing care.

After an animal’s wounds are healed, it is placed in a pre-release enclosure for conditioning before being released back into the appropriate habitat.

“The release criteria is different for every single animal,” Graboski said. “[It] depends on the type of animals and the time of year.”

Most wildlife rehabilitation organizations, including Centre Wildlife Care, operate on a volunteer basis, and receive donations which help them continue their work. Volunteers help with animal care, feeding, cleaning, medicating, washing dishes, cleaning cages and doing laundry.

Graboski said there is also a volunteer orientation and training program before they begin working with the animals.

“We’re a little bit bigger than most home-based rehabilitation facilities because we take in almost 1,600 [animals per year] from over half the state,” Graboski said.

The site has 10 enclosures and a clinic for housing animals undergoing rehabilitation. At any given time, they can hold a couple hundred animals.

Some of the most common animals they see are bunnies, squirrels and songbirds.

“We take everything from bunnies to bald eagles,” Graboski said.

All PAWS on deck

Center County PAWS, a nonprofit, charitable organization, has been helping cats and dogs find loving and permanent homes since 1980.

“Center County PAWS in a non-euthanasia adoption center for cats and dogs,” Christine Faust, directory of development and marketing, said.

The organization takes in stray dogs and cats, and other animals from Centre County households no longer able to care for their animal. Typically, these animals are older — however, due to unforeseen circumstances, animals of all ages come to the shelter.

PAWS is a limited admission organization, meaning it takes in animals as it has room. Faust said PAWS works diligently to put animals into foster families to free up space for more animals.

The organization currently houses approximately 60 cats and the organization has the space for 28 dog kennels. However, Faust said it usually has between 20 to 24 dogs on site, with the rest in foster families.

Foster homes exist for all cats and dogs, but Faust said they are especially helpful for puppies and kittens because the organization will not keep them in the shelter due to the high risk of them getting sick.

Puppies and kittens are also not available for adoption until they are at least eight weeks old. By living in a foster family, the animal is able to acclimate to life in a domestic setting before being adopted into a permanent family.

The fostering process is unique because it allows the animal to live with a family during the week and come to the shelter on the weekends for potential adoption families to view them.

Foster cats are brought in on Saturday mornings for open hours and foster dogs come to the shelter on Sundays for showing. During the showing, the foster family typically stays and answers questions about the animal for potential adopters.

“I love the opportunity [PAWS] provides for people to give back in honor of their pets,” Faust said. “For many, their animals are their family.”

According to Faust, there are a little under 100 consistent volunteers at the shelter.

“What strikes me the most is the absolute love and dedication our volunteers have for our cats and dogs,” Faust said.

She said PAWS volunteers go above and beyond to comfort the animals and make them feel safe. She gave the example of a volunteer hand feeding an animal to coax them into eating. Volunteers also take the dogs on four walks a day, with the second walk being a minimum of 20 minutes.

“The volunteers here treat the cats and dogs like they’re their own, and it’s just very heartwarming how many of them go out of their way to make sure an animal has what it needs,” Faust said.

She also emphasized the cleanliness of their shelter as a defining characteristic of the organization.

“I think that what makes us unique is the fact that one of the first things you notice when you walk into our adoption center is everyone walks in and goes, ‘Oh my gosh, you don’t smell animals,’” Faust said.

Additionally, PAWS engages in outreach programs to help spread education and awareness about pet overpopulation and animal welfare. Recently, it began a youth program and a summer program to encourage kids to get involved with animals and teach them how to properly take care of an animal.

PAWS also holds a spay and neuter assistance program where it provides complimentary vouchers for cats to be spayed or neutered by a vet that participates in the program.

Faust said puppies and kittens are typically adopted very quickly, while the average stay time for a middle-aged animal is around a month. Older animals, however, are not adopted as quickly.

Faust said they have kept animals for as long as three years before getting adopted.

“As one who has had a senior pet, I will always adopt them now because it’s just amazing how much love they have and what you get out of that relationship,” Faust said.

Volunteering for a forever home

From cats to chickens, the Central PA Humane Society (CPHS) helps many types of animals, providing a safe and nurturing environment for them to live before finding a permanent home.

“I decided to join the humane society for my love of animals,” Casey Kovaloski, director of business and finance for CPHS, said. “I volunteered a lot with animals before, and when the job opened up I jumped on it.”

Kovaloski has been working with CPHS since 2018.

CPHS, founded in the late 1880s, is a charitable, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding loving homes for animals.

It takes in both stray and owner-surrendered animals. The organization is unique in that it has a humane officer who is able to respond directly to calls from the public and investigate complaints. One of his primary roles is to bring the animals directly to the shelter.

Kovaloski said CPHS also receives calls from the state and local police regarding locations of stray animals. CPHS works with resources across the state and neighboring states to provide homes for animals the police can’t care for.

CPHS also adopts animals such as pigs and chicken out to local farms.

Comfortably, Kovaloski said CPHS can house 80 to 100 cats and 40 to 60 dogs. However, CPHS has had up to 300 cats and 100 dogs in previous years.

As a nonprofit organization independent of the Humane Society and government funding, CPHS relies heavily on its volunteers, community events and donations.

Events include the Fur Ball dinner and live auction in November, Chili Fest in January, and Paws on the Park, a weekend long carnival in the summer.

CPHS volunteers clean the animals’ cages, work with the cats to improve their socialization, read to the cats and walk dogs.

Kovaloski said volunteers also focus on public education, and explain the importance of spaying and neutering animals and informing adopters of pet adoption rules.

“A lot of the time, we try to educate the public by doing public service announcements,” Kovaloski said.

CPHS’s adoption process is different than other pet adoption organizations in that every person in the household must visit the animal in the shelter before adoption. The initial step is an adoption application, which may remain on file for as long as six months.

If the family already has a dog and wants to adopt another dog, they must bring their dog into the shelter to meet the dog they want to adopt.

If the family rents an apartment, CPHS will call the landlord to make sure the animal is allowed to live in the apartment.

All dogs receive a full assessment before leaving and cat interactions with other dogs and cats are observed.