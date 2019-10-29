When students search for game day clothing, they have numerous stores to choose from in State College that sell various forms of Penn State merchandise.

Large stores like Walmart and Target carry some general merchandise like shirts, magnets and stickers. There are also stores downtown and Penn State’s on campus bookstore that sell Penn State merchandise.

When going into these stores, one may notice that many of these stores sell very similar items, but that’s not always the case. Some of the stores sell items that are rare in State College or even not found anywhere else. From dishware to special apparel, there are unique items that may go by unnoticed in certain State College stores.

Lions Pride, a Penn State merchandise store located downtown, sells a special item not found in most stores. Lions Pride carries an assortment of Julia Gash dishware, kitchen accessories and tapestries. The products depict multiple aspects of Happy Valley like Mount Nittany, buildings on Allen St. and Old Main.

“This area draws a variety of people, so these items cater to those people. It reminds people that there’s more to this area than football, which I think is really great,” Ursula Kelz, a manager at Lions Pride, said.

Stores such as The Penn State Bookstore in the Hub-Robeson Center carries a variety of Penn State-themed Nike gear, and the Student Book Store downtown said they have slightly different products.

“We carry a lot more Under Armor gear, which separates us from other stores in the area,” Andy Rossi, an employee at the Student Bookstore, said.

The Student Book Store also carries some unique accessories like key chains from Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, a restaurant and sports bar located downtown on South Allen Street.

Some other stores downtown, like the Lion & Cub store, carry Happy Valley shirts in retro fonts. Clothing stores like Metro carry bright neon colored Penn State T- shirts and tank tops.

A common item found at Penn State clothing stores that many fans wear to football games are Nittany Lion ears and tails. One form of these common items are ear warmers with lion ears on top. While one may find a few different Nittany Lion ears headbands at Penn State merchandise stores around town, McLanahan’s carries a one of a kind Nittany Lion ears headband, which can’t be found at any other store in town. The store is popular for selling this item.

“We’re well known for carrying the ears and a lot of people come into the store just to get them. It’s a McLanahan’s exclusive, which is really cool,” Sabrina Vo, an employee at McLanahan’s, said.

The store also carries Penn State themed Tommy Bahama shirts and Penn State Vineyard Vines shirts, also rarely found around State College.

“The Vineyard Vines and Tommy Bahama shirts aren’t found in every store because it requires permission from both the University and the brand, so that’s another cool item that we have that isn’t super common in other stores,” Vo said.