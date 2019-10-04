Every day, freshman Alex Wind juggles school work, extracurricular activities and a social life — tasks not too out of the ordinary for a Penn State student.

However, Wind does all this while being one of the nation’s most prominent gun reform activists.

Wind (freshman-musical theater) is a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School 2018 shooting.

Wind’s life changed tremendously after Feb. 14, 2018. He was no longer just a high school student, but also a survivor of a mass shooting and a co-founder of an organization that has since taken the world by storm.

When Wind graduated from Stoneman Douglas High School in June 2019, he prepared for the transition to college life at Penn State — which he chose for its competitive and highly specialized musical theater program.

“Alex Wind and other students like him — who are committed to important causes through both word and deed — are precisely the kind of students we should want at Penn State,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said. “We hope his level of engagement in a matter of public purpose will inspire other students to find a cause that speaks to them in this way while they are here. Alex and others like him have much to teach us all.”

As a freshman at a massive university, Wind balances college life and academics with his political engagement and activism.

His presence on campus symbolizes the power of youth and education to make a difference in the world.

“The biggest thing I want to do is help wherever I’m needed,” Wind said. “My ultimate goal is to make sure everyone on campus is registered to vote and is voting in the next election, especially since Pennsylvania is such an important state and we’ve seen in the primaries of this past year that the youth really have the say on the outcomes.”

Less than a week after the shooting, Wind and his classmates organized the March For Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C. The month leading up to the march was full of planning and organizing for this single event, which he expected a few hundred people to participate in. When March 24 finally arrived, Wind and his classmates were stunned by the turn out.

“There were at least a million people there,” Wind said. “It was one of the craziest days of this entire journey…this culmination of everything that had been brewing for over a month. On that day we realized we couldn’t stop. We had to move forward.”

Following the march, Wind and his classmates founded the March For Our Lives organization. The organization’s goal is to fight for common sense gun laws to save lives with the support of young people nationwide.

A misconception about the organization is that its purpose is to take guns away from legal owners. Wind said this is certainly not the case.

“Legislation that I’d like to see passed is things that we know saves lives when it comes to gun violence,” Wind said. “These are also things that people vastly approve of.”

Wind went on to discuss the organization’s goal of pushing states to pass laws requiring universal background checks when purchasing of firearms.

He also discussed his support of extreme risk protection measures, which means that somebody can file a suit against an individual they deem to be dangerous and harmful to others. A judge can then decide whether or not that individual should be allowed to purchase a gun.

In a July NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, 89 percent of people said they supported universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders. To Wind, the numbers speak for themselves, as he said it’s rare for an overwhelming majority such as this to agree on any issue.

Yet still, legislators have yet to act, which is why Wind is using his voice to push for legislation.

Wind said one of the most important things he can do at Penn State is to ensure students are not only registered to vote, but are politically informed since so many issues affect them directly.

One goal of March For Our Lives is to encourage students to do their own research and not support candidates purely because of their party alignment.

“We’re not just a gun violence prevention group, we’re a group that tries to make sure young people are politically informed,” Wind said. “We want to make sure people that are 18 are making decisions based on what they think will be best for them. Too often the people that represent us don’t actually represent what we believe. We just vote for them because they’re a Democrat or a Republican.”

Wind sees the polarity of political parties to be a particularly problematic issue in the country’s political climate, not just on a legislative level but also with the general public.

He added it’s a major problem that people are unwilling to have conversations with individuals on the other side of the political spectrum.

“I think that we’re out of touch with each other.” Wind said. “We’ve lost the ability to discuss as human beings. It’s important to talk to people that you disagree with because what I’ve found is that you’ll actually see eye to eye on so much more than you’d think.”

Something that Wind emphasized was the importance of young people becoming informed and involved in their political system. He said this generation is making monumental steps in creating its own future by being politically engaged and fighting for what’s right.

“So many issues affect us before they affect our parents or grandparents, yet our parents are trying to potentially pass down these ideologies from when they grew up,” Wind said. “I think we’ve become the first generation to really look for ourselves at the data and figure out the best thing for ourselves.”

College Democrats is one of the organizations on campus delighted by Wind’s presence, as the group too supports progressive gun reform and wants to see legislation passed that will prevent guns from being placed in the wrong hands.

The president of College Democrats, Kelsey Denny, said one of the most exciting things about a new school year is seeing all the freshmen coming in that will make an impact on campus.

“Alex in particular brings a very special perspective that will only enhance our discussions about gun violence and will bring us a perspective that a lot of people are lacking,” Denny (senior- political science and women’s sexuality gender studies) said. “Whether he chooses to stay in the College Democrats or pursue his goals in another club, I know the impact he’s going to make will be incredible.”

With the elections approaching, a plethora of issues lay on the table for new legislators to address. With the continuous rise of mass shootings in America, gun reform will be at the center of the conversation.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 318 mass shootings thus far in 2019. A total of 11,333 people have died due to gun violence, while 22,428 have been injured.

With these numbers increasing on a daily basis, Wind has made it clear March For Our Lives will continue to fight for life-saving legislation — and the organization won’t stop until its goals are met.

“The ultimate goal of March For Our Lives is to not exist,” Wind said. “We want to be able to say we’ve done our job. We shouldn’t have had to start this in the first place.”