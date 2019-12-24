WATCH: How has downtown State College changed throughout the decade?

Editor's Note: As the 2010s come to a close, The Daily Collegian looks back on at the defining moments in Penn State's decade in news, sports, arts and more with its Decade In Review edition, available in both print and online.

Throughout the decade, many businesses from downtown State College have come and gone.

Two historic downtown businesses, the All-American Rathskeller and the Ye Old College Diner, closed after falling out of favor with students. Curtis Shulman, Director of Operations of Hotel State College and co, said he had great memories of the two. The Rathskeller was replaced by Doggies' Pub and the Diner was replaced by Hello Bistro.

In early 2016, Champs Downtown was established on South Allen Street.