WATCH: Local artist's 'We Are All One' mural showcases diversity and inclusion

William Snyder III is working on his largest project to date, a mural for the Graduate Hotel in downtown State College.

His piece is called "We Are All One." Inspiration for the art came from conversations Snyder had with local community members, as well as the "general global conversation" according to his Artist Statement on the piece.

His work has a central theme of diversity, inclusion and connection. Seven portraits blended together are the focal point of the work and help depict the theme.

Work began on the mural about two weeks ago and Snyder hopes to complete it by next week.