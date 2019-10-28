Editor’s note: This is part one of a three-part series about the State College Police Department.

When the State College Police Department was created in 1896, it didn’t have tasers or motorcycles.

In fact, the first ever chief of police for the SCPD, who entered the role in 1916, walked about 30 miles a day to do his job, only to earn $60 a month — or about $1,500 in today’s dollars.

Today, the SCPD employs 65 full-time officers, 12 full and part-time civilians, and 15 part-time crossing guards. These officers provide services to the nearly 42,000 people living in the State College borough.

But, after obtaining motorcycles in 2010, tasers in 2015 and other means of doing police work, the tools aren't the only thing that’s changed.

Today, SCPD officers deal with a number of situations, both big and small.

Though there have been notable, larger events in the history of Stage College and the police department, Lieutenant Greg Brauser said the main situations the department deals with are fairly predictable.

“The majority of what has been dealt with in this town is alcohol-fueled crimes,” Brauser said. “And that goes for everything from assaults, DUI[s], both physical and sexual assaults, and even the criminal mischief and thefts — a lot of them are alcohol-related.”

The exception to the consistency, Brauser explained, is DUIs. He said the State College Police Department used to be the third highest producing DUI department in the state behind Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Accounting for the size of State College, Brauser said this shouldn’t have been the case.

Now, DUI numbers have greatly reduced because of increased transportation options.

“When the education came out that, you know, DUI is expensive, an Uber is not, you're going to pick up on the Uber,” Brauser said. “I think just even the national trend that you know, for your generation, Uber is normal… that's one of the number one things.”

Brauser said the decline in DUIs is the biggest change the department has seen over the years.

He mentioned that statistics about crime rates can be deceiving, providing sexual assault as an example.

Though there has been an “upswing” in number of reported sexual assaults, Brauser explained that could be a result of movements like “Me Too.”

“[These movements] can skew numbers sometimes,” he said. “So it's not to say that we have more sexual assaults going on. It might be that we're being made aware of more of them, there's more of an outcry for justice for this stuff.”

Other things, like student disappearances, are “anomalies,” according to Brauser. In the 20 years Brauser has worked in the department, he said he could only think of one disappearance.

In 2001, former Penn State student Cindy Song disappeared on Nov. 1 after a Halloween party. The case has yet to be solved.

Brauser also said the department monitors and notices higher crime trends in State College based off of national events, like Super Bowl weekend. Events like these cause towns like State College to go through cycles of higher and lower crime rates.

“It seems that we're either down or we're in a trough right now as far as numbers of a lot of things,” Brauser said. “So crime as a whole across the country is down and we're seeing that, as well. So when it picks up other places, that will naturally pick up somewhat here.”

In general, however, Brauser said that State College is consistently ranked one of the safest college towns when size is taken into comparison.

According to Safewise , a company devoted to researching safety solutions, State College is ranked 17th out of 50 schools for having the safest college town based on violent crimes per 1,000 people for each city.

Over the past decades, certain incidents in State College often stand out to residents when they think of crime in the borough — incidents which Brauser said typically fall into two categories: celebratory disturbances and student deaths.

The riots that Penn State has seen — with the exception of disturbances centered around the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case — are usually caused by celebrating a sporting event, Brauser said.

Student deaths, on the other hand, can be attributed to many things, but are usually alcohol-related, such as an overdose, DUI or an accident, like falling out of a window.

Though he said that Penn State is generally a very safe school, it has become infamous for the negative occurrences that have happened, often because of what the media chooses to publicize.

Brauser gave the example of the hazing-related death of sophomore pledge Timothy Piazza, who died at the now-banned Beta Theta Pi fraternity after consuming 18 drinks in 82 minutes and falling down the fraternity’s stairs.

“[Piazza’s death] was just the most notable one because of the publicity they garnered through the legislature and getting Penn State to change some of their things and really focus on the greeks,” he said, “but it wasn't the first one, and it's not going to be, unfortunately, the last one.”

Another event State College has been recognized for recently was the police-involved shooting of resident Osaze Osagie.

In March, a State College Police officer fatally shot Osagie while three officers were serving a mental health warrant in Osagie’s apartment.

Brauser said this is the only time in the history of the State College Police Department that officers used deadly force. Statistically, he said police violence is not a problem in State College, but because of things like the constant news cycle, it might seem like it is.

He said the job of a police officer has become more difficult in certain ways over the years, partially because of how officers are portrayed in the media and pop culture.

“We took a lot of heat over the time [that] some of our investigations have taken, and I think it's because of that people think that this should be done by now. But if you want it done correctly, and you want it done properly, you still have to follow the timeframes.”

Despite sometimes being known more for the negative, Brauser said that there are also plenty of positive things the department does.

One of these things is Camp Cadet, an outreach program that teaches middle school and high school students about being a police officer.

“This department has always had community-oriented policing as a fundamental cornerstone,” Brauser said.

Additionally, Brauser said the department has a “great working relationship” with the Penn State Police and other surrounding departments. Responsibilities between the State College Police and Penn State Police sometimes overlap, he said.

An example of this, Brauser explained, is that their officers complete training together.

Looking forward, Brauser said the department is planning to use social media more to directly get information to citizens, rather than going through press. He said the department already does this a bit, but plans to expand the strategy.

“You know, we can put something out direct, and then force the media to come and start asking us about it, which sort of promotes it even more,” he said. “And I think that's a major trend that you're going to see going forward.”