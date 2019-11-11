Penn State student Riley Kuhn’s involvement with Central Pennsylvania’s chapter of Camp Kesem goes beyond his dedication to the camp’s goal of empowering children who have a parent with cancer.

When Kuhn was 15, he was a camper himself, and experienced Kesem from a child’s perspective.

For Kuhn (sophomore -French and business), Kesem sets itself apart from other organizations through its enhanced focus on helping children who have been affected by the cancer of a parent, rather than solely on those affected by the disease.

“[Children of parents with cancer are] very often an under-loved population and these kids, some of them had to go through some of the darkest possible times of their lives,” Kuhn said. “I can personally say it gave me hope. I wouldn’t be here at Penn State today without it.”

With over five million people affected by cancer each year, Camp Kesem — a national organization dedicated to uplifting communities affected by cancer — hopes to continue providing support for children whose parents have cancer.

Camp Kesem’s mission as an organization is to support all children through and beyond a parent’s cancer — at no cost to the family — according to Central Pennsylvania Camp Kesem directors Maude Tarbox and Cheyenne Johnson.

Kesem currently offers free summer camps to children impacted by a parent’s cancer.

The organization’s initiative was designed at Stanford University in 2000.

As an organization, Kesem stresses the importance of diversity, inclusion and equity through various different areas of focus.

Though the organization’s main event is the annual camp, the organization holds various other fundraising events to fulfill its overall mission — including the Make the Magic benefit dinner, where guests receive a camp name for the evening, and have the opportunity to experience camp activities and donate toward Kesem’s fundraising goals.

In Central Pennsylvania, the camp is held in Camp Chen-a-wanda in Thompson, Pennsylvania. However, events such as the Make the Magic dinner are held in State College.

Though Penn State students can get involved in Kesem through a plethora of different ways — such as online donations or event volunteering — becoming a counselor is an extremely rewarding experience for college-aged students, according to Tarbox and Johnson.

“College students, especially Penn State students, embody a rare quality — empathy,” Tarbox and Johnson said via a joint email. “Providing these children with young adults they can look up to and feel comfortable around is what sets Camp Kesem apart. Camp Kesem’s volunteers are selfless, compassionate and driven.”

As a Penn State student and counselor at Camp Kesem, Sean Rich emphasized the importance of Kesem to his life.

Rich (senior-aerospace engineering), who began volunteering with the organization as a sophomore, said he believes college-aged students can make a difference in the lives of others through practicing Kesem’s initiatives and positively affecting the lives of children who need a support system.

“Perhaps one of the most unfortunate and under-looked consequence of having a parent affected by cancer is that kids often lose the consistent role models in their lives,” Rich said. “College-aged kids have the perfect opportunity to step into this void and provide that support that the children may be losing. Joining Camp Kesem has taught me so much about myself, and has demonstrated how much strength, bravery and resiliency our campers possess.”

Throughout the week-long camp, Kesem is filled with copious amounts of day-to-day events, in which attending campers and counselors alike participate.

A camp-wide favorite event, according to Tarbox and Johnson, is the “Messy OlympiCKs”, where campers and counselors dive into a mud pit and are splattered with paint, among other various messy items that leave them covered from head to toe.

A shower via firehose ends the day’s festivities, leaving each camper and counselor with an unforgettable memory.

In addition to the week-long planned activities, emotional empowerment is a significant aspect of Camp Kesem’s initiatives, according to Tarbox and Johnson. Unique compared to other summer camps, Kesem allows children and counselors to share their stories, creating a bond between all members of the Kesem community.

“Empowerment is part of our emotional programming,” Tarbox and Johnson said. “This is an all-camp event that sets Camp Kesem apart from other summer camps. This is when campers are able to share their Kesem story, giving them the opportunity to share how cancer has impacted their life.”

One of the unique ways that campers and counselors bond throughout Camp Kesem is through “camp names”, which are nicknames created by each person that represent a small piece of their personality.

Kuhn, however, had a slightly different experience when coining his camp name. At the time of his first attendance, he said he was suffering through one of the most difficult times in his life.

With no hope that the camp could help him, Kuhn gave himself the nickname “No Name” because of his disinterest in the camp at the time.

“I was scared and didn’t know if [Camp Kesem] was the place would be for me,” Kuhn said. “I thought it would just be a pity party so, out of fear, that name became ‘No Name’, and it stuck.”

Six years later, campers and counselors still know Kuhn as ‘No Name’, and continue the tradition of camp names each year.

In the upcoming year, Kesem hopes to open its doors to 30 more campers, continuing to support and empower children affected by the cancer of parent.

The chapter’s goal is to fundraise $135,000 to support these families through and beyond, according to Tarbox and Johnson.

As for college students Rich and Kuhn, they plan to continue spreading hope to campers within Kesem’s Central Pennsylvania chapter, as well as gain some new faces to support the organization for the years to come.

“Just these kids and what it means to me personally — it’s everything,” Kuhn said, “and that’s why I continue to be a part of it.”