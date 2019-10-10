State College did not become an official town until the mid-1800s when the Farmers’ High School of Pennsylvania — the early version of Penn State — was founded. Flash forward nearly 165 years, State College and University Park have a combined population of over 84,000 residents.

The campus and surrounding town have seen significant changes over the years, accommodating a growing population and economy.

With time, the evolving community experienced an increase in prices for a significant number of amenities, including housing, parking and food.

These changes have resulted in a “town and gown” comprised of both original, distinguishing features of an old campus and new, modernized establishments common to a city.

Chow time

Food. A necessity of life, especially for those under the pressure of late-night study sessions and inevitable debt.

With inflation, as with most valuable goods, food has gotten more expensive.

Most students, especially freshmen, rely on the campus dining options as the sole source of food. Therefore, these students must purchase one of the available meal plans.

Currently, there are three levels of plans. The cheapest is $655 “dining dollars” while the most expensive is $1,250. This money can only be utilized on campus at dining halls and other establishments such as Starbucks.

Students using the plans are given discounts at these locations, some as high as 65 percent off at the all-you-can-eat buffets within the five commons.

For context, those without a meal plan pay $14.95 for the dinner buffet while plan holders pay $5.60.

Students with a plan also receive a 10 percent discount on on prepared items at on-campus retail dining locations. This does not include national chains such as Burger King, Starbucks, coffee shops and convenience stores.

Campus dining prices are typically selected in the spring for the following school year. Jim Meinecke, Associate Director of Residential Dining, said their team looks at prices of similar items downtown to determine prices for the dining halls.

“We try to make sure that [our price] is covering our cost and try to keep it in the same ballpark as we have around town for a lot of the items so that it’s affordable and reasonable,” Meinecke said.

In recent years, the food market has seen changes, which Meinecke hinted may indicate two price re-evaluations for the following year instead of one at the end of the previous spring semester.

For example, the swine flu epidemic in 2009 significantly impacted the availability of pork, according to the CDC, which caused Penn State dining to rely more heavily on chicken and fish as their protein options.

For the rest of the State College community and students who indulge in off-campus eateries, there are numerous options for all tastebud preferences.

Decades ago, staples included The Ye Olde College Diner, which closed in 2018 after 43 years of serving the State College community, and sandwich shop CC Peppers, which is currently located off North Atherton Street.

The Diner’s prices for a typical breakfast in 1983 are drastically different from current local prices.

For example, the Diner’s “Cakes and More” special — two large pancakes with a choice of bacon or sausage — was $1.79. In comparison, the Corner Room’s big stack pancakes and additional slices of bacon or sausage is roughly $8 — almost four times the1980’s prices.

But restaurants like the Diner are closing to be replaced by newer options such as BRGR and Sauly Boys, which generally have mid-to-higher priced menus.

Sauly Boys, a burger and hot dog eatery, came to downtown State College in October 2016. The restaurant is collectively owned along with Fiddlehead and Irving’s. Meanwhile, the Pittsburg chain BRGR recently opened in September 2019.

Looking at the menus, Sauly’s sells a “Sauly Burger,” which includes lettuce, cheese, tomato, red onion and Sauly sauce for $5.95, and a “Beautiful Day” burger from BRGR, including cheese, BRGR sauce, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and cheese costs $8.90.

Manager of Sauly Boys, David Botch, said the owners were initially worried about the impact BRGR would have on their business.

“We thought [the establishment of BRGR] was going to [impact us] but it’s a totally different type of restaurant,” Botch said. “I don’t think it’s really having much of an impact so far.”

Other common burger options are McDonalds, Baby’s Diner and Five Guys. A cheeseburger from McDonalds costs $2.79, a cheeseburger from Five Guys costs $7.69 and Baby’s Diner sells the “original” burger for $6.29 and an additional 75 cents for cheese.

Notably, these places have also not significantly impacted campus dining prices, according to Meinecke.

“In general [prices] have been pretty stable but there have been a few things we have had to take into account,” Meinecke said.

Another development Downtown has been the expansion of vegan and vegetarian friendly options. Restaurants, such as Playa Bowls, Frutta Bowls and Roots Natural Kitchen, offer a variety of grain, salad or fruit bowls, smoothies and juices.

But like the burger joints, these restaurants carry a higher price tag.

The standard bowl at Playa Bowls with acai, granola, banana and honey costs $9.00. Additional toppings cost $0.50. Frutta Bowls offers a similar bowl with strawberries and peanut butter as well for $9.99.

Roots Natural Kitchen sells bowls that the customers choose of base, up to five ingredients and a protein. Prices range from $7.65 to $9.00 depending on the protein. Each additional topping is an extra $0.35.

Beep beep

Places to be and nowhere to park is a common complaint among students, locals and visitors.

On campus, there are three main parking decks located by the HUB-Robeson Center, the Berkey Creamery and the Nittany Lion Inn. These charge $1/hour with a maximum of $12 or $18 for a lost parking ticket.

Student parking at these lots, however, are limited.

There is also multi-space parking around campus, which charge similar rates.

Students with vehicles must purchase a parking pass, which vary by price based on dorm location or whether one is a commuter.

“Prices [for student parking] are determined by a combination of departmental costs and parking demand,” Jason Thomas, special projects coordinator for transportation services at Penn State said.

Over the past two years, Thomas said the price for student parking in lot 83, resident student long-term storage, has increased by 18 dollars, 9 dollars each year. He attributed this in part to the prices remaining stagnant over the past six years.

Lot 43, off-campus student long term storage parking, experienced a similar price increase due to it’s higher parking demand. Parking prices increased by 18 dollars per academic year.

Thomas said prices for resident student core parking permits, including lots 22, 42, 81 and 82 and off-campus student commuter permits have not increased in several years.

Prices for resident student parking permits, including lots Blue 22 (Eastview Terrace), Blue 42 (Nittany Apartments), Blue 81 (South/Pollock Halls) and Blue 82 (East/North/West Halls) are currently $640 for both the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters.

Both the Brown 11 (White Course Apartments) permit and the Blue 83 (Resident Remote Storage) permit now cost $324 for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters combined.

The cheapest parking permit to have on-campus parking at is at the Resident Student Lot and the White Course Apartments, and to park there for both fall and spring semester is $288. To park closer to a dormitory building or in a place more centrally located on campus significantly increase to $640 in total.

Off-campus students have two options for parking: student commuter parking (SCR) which includes Jordan East (east of Bryce Jordan Center), Stadium West (west of Beaver Stadium) and Porter North (north of Medlar Field) and lot 43. SCR parking costs $90 for the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters combined and parking in lot 43 costs $405 total.

Those without passes are subject to fines.

Parking fines can range between $10 for a minor violation such as improper display to $100 for a fraudulent permit or parking in a handicapped space. Second and third offenses for fraudulent, altered or unauthorized permits increase in value to $150 and $200, respectively.

A roof to sleep under

The traditional downtown strip is an essential part of Penn state culture.

However, with the increasing student population, apartments, highrises and townhouses are becoming a popular alternative to living in a dorm following their freshman year.

Though the downtown locations are convenient, this comes at a price — literally. Downtown apartments are currently marketed at a substantially higher rent when compared to other off-campus housing.

Luxury apartments include the Rise, the Metropolitan, where rent can $900/month.

The price for the rent for apartments outside of the university grounds are not regulated by Penn State. Due to company’s buying land — starting at $450 - $500 per square foot — the prices for rent are solely based off of the apartment company’s choosing.

Planning Director of the State College borough Edward LeClear discussed the struggle of maintaining a balance between traditional State College and the modern look that is beginning to pop up on the outskirts of downtown.

With a future rezoning of the borough — this will not take place for several years — LeClear mentions there is an effort at some locations to decrease rent, but for a while, finding a place with decent rent in a central location may seem impossible.

“I would go to round table discussions on campus and borough staff would stay at a table, and student leadership would come through,” LeClear said. “Every night for the entirety of the seven round tables, it was all about how the student body was living in substandard off-campus housing but paying high rent.”

In terms of on-campus university housing, LeClear said that of the Big Ten, Penn State probably falls on the lower end of a list pertaining to available on-campus beds for students. Though other schools are building more dormitories to stay on campus, since the early years of Penn State, the university has chosen to direct their money toward classes and professors.

Yet the concern is to find a balance between students and long-term residents.

“I think it has always been to maintain some diversity because the student housing market is so strong that if you do not do some things to maintain the ability for long-term residents to live in the neighborhoods that at least for the borough we really will not have anything more than student housing,” LeClear said. “It is not to remove students from the neighborhoods in great amounts, but hold the line in some degree and keep some balance with the diversity.”