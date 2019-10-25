Every Friday night from 9 to 11 p.m., while most Penn Staters go to parties, study or sleep, the students of We Are Karaoke meet in room 233 of the HUB-Robeson Center to blow off some steam — belting out songs to their hearts’ content.

Whether it be show tunes, Disney ballads, classic rock hits, or pop chart-toppers, We Are Karaoke members have the opportunity to sing at any level of experience in an environment free from judgement.

The club hosts events in addition to its practices, including socials with other clubs — such as a partnership with Nittanyville the week of the Penn State vs. Pitt game to sing “Sweet Caroline” and other football classics — and a week-long competition entitled “Karaoke Idol” in which board members dress up as celebrity judges and the winner gets to sing at THON.

With just under 200 members, We Are Karaoke is one of Penn State’s newest organizations.

President Justin Fisher began the club in February of this year when he realized there was no way to express himself both vocally and in a non-professional way, since the only singing clubs that existed were a cappella and choir groups.

“I’ve always been a musical person, but you don’t have to have a music background to join,” Fisher (junior-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “It wasn’t until we started the club that we realized just how many students we could reach. People who never thought they’d be singing are now doing it, and it gives people an alternative option on a Friday night. Instead of going out, they can take part in an inherently fun experience that doesn’t involve drinking.”

Fisher said their meetings the number one thing he looks forward to every week.

The We Are Karaoke experience is also multi-faceted and not the typical bar-style karaoke.

Jack Flannery , the club’s vice president, said the club is an opportunity for creative expression.

“It’s hard to connect to your audience sometimes as a musician, but karaoke allows for that,” Flannery (sophomore-computer engineering) said. “When Justin told me about [the club], I was immediately interested. It’s a different experience, but it’s all within the realm of karaoke.”

The club also serves the purpose of bringing people together and giving others a chance to open up.

Ember Milstead , the vice president of operations, was exposed to We Are Karaoke on the night of President Eric Barron’s New Student Convocation.

“There was a karaoke table set up outside the HUB doors, and I kept finding my way back throughout Late Night,” Milstead (freshman-criminology and psychology) said. “I’m from Georgia, so when I came here, I felt kind of isolated and alone. But I’ve always enjoyed singing and doing karaoke, so this gave me a chance to meet more people and express myself.”

Despite the club’s large size, however, the students are able to create close friendships.

“The members and I are very close-knit,” Milstead said. “We’re like a family.”