One in three college freshmen have a diagnosed mental health disorder, according to a 2018 study by the American Psychological Association.

Although Penn State offers a variety of resources for students to seek help and support regarding mental health, taking the first step can be intimidating.

But getting familiar with aspects of the resources, specifically therapy practices, is a starting point. Therapists and mental health professionals use calculated words and phrases when speaking to clients to best convey conditions.

Finding empowerment

When she is talking to clients, Centre Helps Crisis Hotline Counselor Stacia Mincer said there aren’t many specific words or phrases they use, because everybody is unique.

Often, she said, people will call to vent. Her goal is to summarize and acknowledge what was said in a feeling word.

“One thing I specifically like to do is look around for supports in their life that already exist,” Mincer, who became a counselor in 2017, said. “That's because, when a lot of people call in, they'll tell us they have nobody at all. And that's rarely true.”

Callers are usually in crisis mode, she said, which means that they are really upset and not always thinking clearly. Reflecting helps to sort the thoughts.

Mincer gave the example of a caller having relationship problems.

“So something that we might say is, ‘So I can tell that you're feeling upset about this situation. I can tell that you feel kind of alone in this relationship, like you're not being listened to, that your feelings aren’t being validated.’”

This kind of support provides a “jumping off point” for callers, Mincer said.

“It's a turning point,” she said. “Letting them know that we hear them and that we're listening, and we're paying attention, and that we care about them, it can make them feel a little bit less alone.”

The counselors aim to empower clients and use techniques to help the callers through crises.

One of these techniques is something she calls “collaborative brainstorming.” After listening to the caller, Mincer assesses the situation and brainstorms different coping mechanisms.

“[I] try and ask a lot of questions about the caller's situation,” she said. “Just learn a lot more about their life and see what they like to do, see what they're passionate about, explore coping skills they may want to use, deal with kind of whatever they're dealing with whenever they get off the phone.”

Into the box

One commonly used image is the “toolbox.”

Assistant Director of Community Education and Outreach at Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services Kate Staley said that the toolbox isn’t a coping strategy inherently, but rather an assortment of strategies that can help alleviate “distress.”

Penn State student Jordan Rohn described a toolbox as different ways and techniques someone could use to “diffuse a crisis.” Specifically, Rohn (junior-psychology) said he utilizes breathing exercises and putting his head in water.

“They've helped me a lot,” he said. “It helps me get through days that are kind of hard.”

Each person’s toolbox, Staley said, is different as individuals have different coping mechanisms.

“If I taught you a tension-and-release progressive muscle relaxation, you might love it, and feel like it totally helps you relax,” Staley said. “Your best friend, who you think is so like you, might not like it, right? Because it might just not work for them.”

Stay in the moment

Another concept is mindfulness.

Staley described mindfulness as a “really big kind of field of study, as well as field of practice” that covers topics such as acceptance, self-compassion and living in the moment.

“Typically, worry is about things in the future,” she said. “We're worried that ‘x’ will happen or ‘x’ won't happen.”

Mindfulness can help combat these worries by grounding you in the present, she said, even if the immediate emotions aren’t particularly positive.

“If you can be in the moment, even briefly, you are able to let go of future concerns and past concerns and just kind of experience the moment in the rich way that the moment has to offer you,” Staley said. “But you are really present and able to hear and listen and be curious.”

One such mindfulness practice is five-sense grounding.

Sequentially, a person identifies five things they can see, four things they can feel, three things they can hear, two things they can smell and one thing they can taste.

The purpose of this, and similar mindfulness exercises, is to provide stability to individuals who may be overwhelmed or have trouble being present.

CAPS offers a four-session mindfulness clinic that runs two or three times a semester, which Staley has taught before.

“[Mindfulness] really can be helpful and therapeutic,” she said. “It can absolutely help people reduce the stress and increase the sense of well being.”

Because he is prone to overthinking, Rohn said mindfulness was not an easy concept for him to grasp.

Though he said he doesn’t practice mindfulness all the time, it’s a good tool for when things get “crazy.”

“It's basically a way just to not let the future get to you,” Rohn said, “just sort of be able to live right here right now so that you can appreciate the things that are around you instead of just pushing away.”

Down the rabbit hole

Staley said a part of being human is getting worried about both big and little things — and this can sometimes lead to a “worry cycle” or “spiral.”

For instance, she said a student could be worried about an upcoming test. By thinking that they will fail the test, they enter the spiral and believe they will fail the next text, then fail the course and never graduate.

“These worry cycles are — the way the human brain is wired — very compelling,” Staley said. “And they tend to kind of sweep us, any one of us, no matter what age we are, into them.

Getting lost in a worry cycle can generate physiological impacts. If a student continues to tell themselves they are bad test takers, Staley explained, they might start to develop feelings of dread and anxiety. Eventually, the student could have trouble sleeping or experience increased heart rate.

She said that these cycles can be cut short by using strategies from your “toolbox,” like mindfulness, talking to a friend or therapy.

Rohn said he experiences spirals occasionally, but less frequently and intensely than before.

“One thing happens, and then another thing happens, and they kind of just bleed into each other and just keep going down and down,” he said.

He said he can recognize that a spiral is coming on by listening to his emotions, especially if he’s really upset or anxious.

To curb a spiral, Rohn said he starts by assessing and sorting the causes of the spiral into two categories: things he can control and things he can’t.

“For what you can control, you can be like, ‘Okay, I'll do this about it. I'll do that about it,’” he said. “The stuff that you can't control, it's just like, ‘I will just flip this perspective.’ Because you can't control it, but you can control how you feel about it.”

Gaining perspective

Ben Bishop has been in therapy since the eighth grade, and along the way, has learned about self-compassion. He said that it can be hard for people not to compare themselves to others — especially in the age of social media.

“When you compare yourself to other people and other lives, that really isn't realistic, it creates this train of thought of being unworthy, or there's something wrong with you, or you did something to deserve it,” Bishop (senior-energy business & finance and energy engineering) said.

When he was in middle school, Bishop said these comparisons caused him a lot of anxiety. As he got older and experienced more stressful situations, he said he was hard on himself.

“I kind of developed the mindset that I was the victim and that I did something wrong,” Bishop said. “I didn't give myself any credit for the accomplishments I had.”

He compared unraveling his emotions to reading computer code with no prior knowledge.

Rohn said that he’s grown in his own self compassion, becoming more patient and kinder with himself

“We all beat ourselves up because we're like, oh, ‘I could have been more this or more that,’ instead of just like, accepting your boundaries.”

Practicing self-compassion helped him gain perspective and he said is worth the difficulty because it can help overcome expectations that might be weighing on someone.

“You can be like… ‘It's okay because I tried my best,’” Rohn said. “It's important to love your efforts. You're not any less important or worthy if you don't do certain things or feel certain ways.”

Staley said that people, including herself, are typically really hard on themselves because society sends us specific messages, she said, about how we should look, behave and express emotion.

Self-compassion is a way to change that mentality by “increasing your desire to know yourself in no other than a curious way,” she said.

“[Self-compassion is] offering yourself the kind of basic sense that you are okay,” she said. “Not that every single thing you do is lovely behavior, right? But that you are at a core level, a person who is trying, and who is earnest, and who is in the world trying to learn.”

Opening the door

Being vulnerable is like opening a door, Rohn said. One can’t get to a new place without taking the first step.

“[Vulnerability is] the first stepping stone into therapy,” Rohn said. “You have to be vulnerable enough to share what you've been through. But some people aren't ready to share because they're either still processing it or they don't want to accept it.”

“It's incredibly hard to be vulnerable because there are so many facets to it — you don't know who to trust, you don't know if you can trust yourself. It's hard. It's emotionally taxing to be vulnerable.”

Bishop said that vulnerability can be a tough concept to learn, especially when experiencing anxiety. He said it forces you out of your comfort zone.

“You feel very out of place — just, like, not really comfortable with where you’re at or the situation,” he said. “And it can cause issues, like it can prevent you from going to certain things.”

He recalls having to be vulnerable when he agreed to attend therapy at his parents’ request. After going through a few therapists to find the right match — which he says is very important — Bishop was able to see the value in therapy.

Throughout his whole experience, Bishop recognizes that it’s the struggles that make him who he is today.

“It's shitty as hell and I'd never wish it on anyone, but it also allows you to really grow and develop some skills and kind of find your niche and what works for you.”

Pushing through

Bishop attributes finishing his college education to resilience.

There were many times he considered dropping out or joining the military but decided to stick through it.

And he’s thankful he did.

“If I hadn't continued to push through college and just like all the bullshit I went through, that my life would be way different,” Bishop said. “There's a lot that I'm now grateful for that would never have happened if I had ended up dropping out.”

Like Bishop, Rohn said resilience has played a major part in his life.

“It's really about bouncing back and not letting things that hold you back keep you down,” he said.

To him, it’s about knowing that nothing is permanent.

“Bad things happen and I know that I can be happy again,” Rohn said. “I've been in a good place before, I can get there again. I've been in a bad place before, so it's not the first time.”