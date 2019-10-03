Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part series highlighting local artists that are part of the music scene in State College.

Last week, The Daily Collegian introduced a few individuals that make up the DJ scene in State College. Here’s a deeper look into the people behind the mixes.

The inspiration

Jeremy Sanchez — DJ Rictor on stage — says he has been influenced by a variety of people he’s worked with, but he specifically credits young entrepreneur Mont Brown and Malcolm McCassy, CEO and founder of Ethika.

He said his family, specifically his mother and daughter, and his faith motivates him to do what he does.

“I always say my favorite number is 11,” he said. “So number 11 means, you know, my two number ones… God and my family.”

Though Sanchez is constantly striving to grow as a DJ, one of his other motivators is making an impact in the lives of others.

“It's not just DJing, it's real estate,” he said. “It's giving back to the community that I really pride myself on doing where it's, this is a community that, you know, helped raise me.”

Sanchez said that he takes money from every show he said and gives back to the community in some way, whether it’s buying lunch for homeless people or buying backpacks for kids in need.

“When I'm doing events, I want to make impacts for everybody,” he said. “I want to put people on and really showcase my way of giving back. I promise that’s what it's all about.”

He’s also inspired by knowing his worth and individuality, saying he never wants to lose his “fire” of creativity, like other DJs sometimes do after utilizing the college scene.

“You got to reflect sometimes with yourself to say, yo, what you're doing is meaningful,” Sanchez said. “It's meaningful not only to the people who believe in you, but it's meaningful to yourself as well because this is what you want to do. You want to inspire the next person.”

Similar to Azjan Ransome, Nick Dykes only began DJing last December.

He had noticed that everyone listens to the same music at parties and day longs, which motivated him to make his own music and upload to his SoundCloud.

“People can listen to my music at the gym on their walk to class, you know, at day longs and it's like, always something different,” he said.

Wezi Mkandawire said that his music is often times a way for him to communicate how he’s feeling. For that reason, his favorite song he’s made is titled “Stories Never Told.”

“I typically don't like to talk about how I'm feeling, just in general,” Mkandawire (freshman-chemical engineering) said, “and so, that's a way I can show people, this is what I'm feeling inside.”

To help him communicate, he is sometimes inspired by other songs or his faith.

“I'll hear a different song or somewhere or like, multiple different songs,” he said, “and I'll be like, oh, I want to try out making something that uses this song. So it's like some of them I'm just trying to, like, emulate what other people have done and make it my own.”

Much like Mkandawire, Ransome (freshman-marketing) said his music is very personal.

“I just have music in me, and I want to get it out. I don't have any like driving force,” Ransome said. “I have to create. If I don't make anything for a few days, I feel weird.”

The Goals

In the near future, Ransome’s goal is to get more exposure to his website so artists can buy tracks he produced.

He also wants a residency, preferably at Champs because of how well he says they have treated him. Also, he’s racing one of his friends to 10,000 followers on Instagram.

His long-term goal is a bit different.

“I’m definitely gonna want to create a business where I can get paid for being myself, which sounds a little obnoxious but I mean, everybody should get paid for being themselves,” Ransome said. “I make experiences, so I want to create a business where I can keep doing that.”

During the summer, Ransome had a few gigs at State College, like DJing at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts. He considered joining a student organization and doing entertainment, but realized there were advantages for being his own business.

For now, Mkandawire’s goal is to be compensated for his work, which will soon be a reality thanks to the licensing company he will be joining.

In the future, he said he wants to continue making music on the side of his career and use his music to reflect who he is.

“[I want to] use that as kind of, like, an outlet for me to just show who I am to other people,” Mkandawire said. “So that's what I mainly want to get out of this just like something that I can use to communicate to others.”

For Sanchez, one of his biggest goals is to give back to the community and positively impact others.

“[I want to] leave a legacy of somebody who is always wanting to get better and just always wanted to make others better,” he said. “You know, not just make them good, make them great.”

The Culture

Part of the magic behind Sanchez’s music is his personal relationship with State College.

Even though he grew up in New York, he says he’s from State College.

“Penn State is… a big melting pot,” Sanchez said. “So as people either stay or leave, they take a piece of me wherever they go. That’s a cool thing like, ‘Hey, look, when I was in college, DJ Rictor was rockin’ and he's still rockin’.’”

Though he’s been fortunate to DJ all over the country, he said there’s something different about State College.

“I think State College is more intimate,” he said. “Intimate to the point where it's like you have a lot of students from all walks of Earth and you're just in one spot.”

Although different cities have different feels, he said that he gives each show the same energy.

“I treat it no matter who's there or how many people are there — they're going to get the hundred percent experience from me,” he said. “And that's the biggest thing.”

Dykes described the community, DJs and artists in Penn State as welcoming ones.

He said all the DJs are in contact with each other, and the “culture” around it is evident on social media.

“If one DJ gets like a shout out,” Dykes said, “then everyone else kind of like pats their back on like, ‘Alright, good job. I see you doing well.’”

In agreement, Ransome said that the music industry in State College isn’t “centralized,” as there’s no specific organization, but everyone knows each other.

“Honestly here it’s as easy as just telling people what you want to do, and then they'll kind of help you do it,” he said.

Compared to making music in Philadelphia, Ransome said it’s easier in State College.

“I could never imagine, like working a nightclub in Philadelphia, like the ball really got rolling when I got to Penn State,” he said. “I feel like it's a good place for me to be.”

He said the type of crowd he’s with depends on the music he plays, so he finds that he often plays different music than he would in Philly.

“People really value loyalty,” Ransome said. “I learned that people like, have ideas about the kind of experience they want to have before they come to your party.”

The Relationships

When Ransome first started to get into music, his mother, Majia Ransome, didn’t approve.

“I was fighting his music career every way I could,” she said. “I was trying to thwart it, not because I don't think he's talented, but because of the fear. I don't want him to be in situations where there's drugs and alcohol and crazy women.”

Although she was worried about the dangers of the field, once Ransome explained his motivation to her, she understood.

Ransome went to a prep school, she said, and he would often rap about his experiences there in an attempt to bridge the gap between his communities and tell his friends at home what it was like.

Once she heard this, her attitude changed.

“The music itself is beautiful,” she said. “I'm proud of it… I do get to hear his music, and I do get to see him create events, and those things I do see, I'm really excited about.”

An entrepreneur herself, Majia said she taught Ransome the importance of running a business and being your own boss. She said she’s proud of how he’s taken this advice and run with it.

“He's going at it in a miraculous way,” she said. “I remember saying to him, 'Don't you know everybody wants to be a rapper? Don't you know everybody thinks they can sing?' And the way he's going at it, he's manifesting so many opportunities so rapidly by creating a different path through the system.”

Mkandawire said his family has also been incredibly supportive of him.

“They've always been like, pushing me to go for whatever I want to do with music,” he said. “They've just been big encouragers as I've worked on what I've done and everything.”

Robert Albro is a close friend of Sanchez’s, but he says they’re so close that they introduce each other as family.

“Jeremy is the absolute like biggest entertainer that I'll ever meet in my life,” Albro said.

They met in while visiting their families in a prison and ended up going to the same middle school together. Albro said they would be 12 or 13 years old going to Penn State parties together.

“Any party we go to, Jeremy finds a way to get on a microphone,” he said. “I don't care where we are. It could be a bar mitzvah, a wedding, you know, anything. Jeremy, he finds a way and he can control the crowd. That's just a God-gift that he has.”

Albro said like controlling a crowd, Sanchez is also gifted with his wide-range of music knowledge.

“You can ask him a question about any artists,” Albro said, “any anything from the ‘50s to 2019, and he knows.”

All in all, Albro said he’s not really into parties.

“I swear a lot of people would love to use the DJ to you know, maybe talk to a girl or get any type of recognition,” he said. “I'm actually that complete opposite.”

Albro fondly recalled asking Sanchez to burn him CDs to play in the car because Sanchez always knew the “hottest” songs.

Outside of music, though, Albro said “the absolute greatest thing” about Sanchez is his commitment to family.

“He's one of the greatest fathers I've ever seen, ever.”