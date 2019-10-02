Sports magazines first surfaced in American culture in the 1820s and 30s. They were filled with sports statistics and inspiring stories. Yet, each of these publications held one constant: They were all written by men.

Fast forward 150 years, now have their bylines all over the inside of these magazines, newspapers, etc.

In the Penn State community, sports are a large portion of what makes up the university’s dynamic, and women are a part of the culture as journalists and professionals.

Sports journalist Audrey Snyder knows Penn State athletics like the back of her hand. She started as a student-journalist for The Daily Collegian when she was an undergrad and now writes for the Athletic, covering Penn State football.

Snyder values the human connection of sports journalism, and is the style of writing she puts out in the media. In a growing industry slowly becoming more diverse, Snyder is excited to hear all the voices that will come

“The more diverse we are as a media core or a beat, the better it is," she said. "The more diverse backgrounds and viewpoints we have, the better it should be for the reader. There are certain things maybe a female reporter picks up on that God love them, but maybe my male colleagues won’t. Maybe I ask more questions based off of personalities and peoples backgrounds, or maybe because my colleagues go more X’s and O’s."

In Penn State’s John Curley Center for Sports Journalism, there are currently no female professors on the three-person staff teaching the next generation of sports reporters.

But this is not uncommon because, according to a 2018 study conducted by Nicole M. Lavoi, sports psychologist and sociologist at the University of Minnesota: Twin Cities, 86-96 percent of all sports journalists are men.

John Affleck, the director of the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism and supervisor of the Penn State chapter of the Association for Women in Sports Media (or AWSM) has worked in the field all his life. Since beginning his career, he has seen the progression of women in sports media flourish -- and the backlash no one prepares for.

“Women really are in a position now where we are starting to break through some of the really really strong glass ceilings that have lasted since that time,” Affleck said. "My observation is the industry has changed a lot in terms of being willing to accept female journalists and PR executives, but we are running into resistance is in the social media world where we find a lot of trolling and ugliness that has more generally come with some of the darker aspects of the online world have been pointed more directly at women sports media people as opposed to men. Men get called stupid for what they think. Women get called stupid because of who they are.”

AWSM is an organization that brings awareness to the women who made changes in sports media and to the women who continue to want to make a difference in the field.

Ally Lutter, President of Penn State’s chapter, said she fell in love with sports journalism in eighth grade thanks to her English teacher, who discussed her position as a locker room reporter working with the Philadelphia Seventy-Sixers. Once discovering AWSM, Lutter had a community of mentors and students who she said have helped her embrace what makes her different in the field.

“I got to meet so many people who have the same interests and passions as me," Lutter said. You make connections with the people in your club. You also get to talk to professionals who are in the field doing what you want to do. It gives you a sense of, ‘Wow, there are women who are in this field who are making it big. It is not impossible.’"

Vice President of Student Programs for AWSM, Katie McInery, has first hand exposure to the potential the next generation of storytellers can bring to the table. McInery said because of her close connection to the students associated with the organization, she is inspired by the determination they carry with them.

“These moments really hit me when I was there for our convention in Tampa and we had a ton of students," McInery said. "I knew so many of them via email. It can be a lot of work, but to see things like that it was like, ‘This is why we do what we do.’"

But despite being surrounded by ambitious female students who want to work in the sports industry, Affleck said he has yet to see a significant change in the profession.

Ella Brockway, sports editor of the Daily Northwestern and winner of the William R. Reed Award, which is given to a student reporter in the Big Ten conference, has not let the realities discourage her from doing her job.

In her position, she must overcome two characteristics that may hinder her current success: being a student and being a woman.

Some of those with less roadblocks in the industry say they have appreciated the benefits.

Laila Brock, a former Penn State track and field athlete and now vice president of sponsorship sales and operations for the University of Pittsburgh, said she has been thankful to work in a company that has a relatively balanced gender ratio. Having female mentors to guide her throughout her career, Brock shares some of her advice she has learned throughout her years in the sports media world.

“If you have a seat at the table, make sure your voice is heard and heard in a meaningful way," Brock said. "I think that as women, we often times shrink behind our shyness and we think, ‘Oh, I should not say that because it is going to sound silly.’ The other thing would be [to] support other women. We have done a much better job over the last 10-15 years of supporting each other, working in athletics. It can only get better from here."

Lavoi’s study highlighted the absence of women sports journalist, but it also pointed out that marginalized women were even less present.

Miki Turner, a sports journalism professor at the University of Southern California, is one of the few exceptions. Turner became the first regularly-featured African American female sports columnist at a metropolitan daily during, according to her biography at USC.

She remarked that her time spent in the sports industry was a mixture of reactions from colleagues. Although some were accepting and respectful of Turner’s work, others proceeded to put her down and complain when she had any form of success yet persisted nonetheless.

“Coming to Oakland and working in a department where I was the only woman some of them [men journalists] were enlightened, some of them were not. For me, I was always taught to be strong and I have the ability to let a lot of things go, so a lot of the things that they tried to undermine my existence there I was able to blow off and keep doing what I was doing,” Turner said.

Moreso, it wasn’t until the 1970s that women were allowed into locker rooms along with their male colleagues for post-game conferences.

Brockway said she still experienced the gender unbalance when she started her sports writing career at a young age.

“One of the things I have noticed when I have been the only woman in the room is sometimes people will say things,” Brockway said. “In high school, it was a lot more noticeable because I was a woman and everyone else was a man.”

Through her years of journalism, Brockway has been able to prove herself as a strong journalist amongst a room full of men. Yet the work that she puts in is working on two fronts.

“I have had to really work for that trust, not even with athletes or teams,” she said. “I have had to work a lot harder to gain that respect and trust from other people who are covering. You are almost working on two fronts at the same time… to prove yourself to the people you are covering and all the people that work in athletic communications.”

With the loss of certain restrictions, women have begun to find a toehold in the industry, but are still unequally seen in publication.

A Committee to Protect Journalists article stated that men led 90 percent of sports coverage in print, and 79 percent on websites.

Penn State alumna Cathy Bongiovi was once one of five women who were the number one person to handle public relations for a division one football team in the country running their department. Through success and failure, she said she has lived through it all. She — and the rest of her female counterparts — are not done yet.

“I have been in many difficult situations whether professionally or personally, but even sometimes when it does not seem like sunshine is going to come, I always survive. You always come out of it,” Bongiovi said.

“Keep the faith, and you will survive.”