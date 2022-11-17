Before Nov. 1, 2001, if you sent an email to “hjs127@psu.edu,” you may have begun a conversation with a young woman about any number of topics.

You might have spoken about Van Gogh’s paintings, magazines or the ocean — some of her “likes.”

If you were more interested in pop culture, you might have spoken about Lenny Kravitz or the then-relatively new “The Matrix” — some of her favorite sources of entertainment.

If things got more aspirational, she may have even revealed that she intended to become “a famous, popular, rich, talented graphic and fashion designer,” which you may have assumed from her integrative arts major — an uncommon course of study designed by students.

Things, however, could’ve turned sour if you were revealed to be a “faker,” a “liar” or a “cheap ass” — some of her greatest “dislikes.”

But since Nov. 1, 2001, it has been impossible to have any of those conversations with Hyun Jong Song, better known at Penn State as Cindy.

And the only place to find her likes, dislikes and aspirations is from those who knew her or from her old blog filled with poems and dead links.

Cindy Song was born Feb. 25, 1980, in South Korea, and she spent most of her life there before moving to live with family in Alexandria, Virginia.

There, she attended Hayfield Secondary School for about a year and half. She then transferred to Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, Virginia, where she graduated in 1998.

Neither institution retains any teaching staff with memory of Song, according to the schools.

She came to Penn State in 1998 to study integrative arts, and she quickly joined the Korean Undergraduate Student Association, the American Red Cross and Advertising Club.

Like many students, she had an apartment, worked a job and dated.

And on Oct. 31, Halloween, she dressed up with her roommates and Penn State at-large to celebrate the holiday on a Wednesday night.

Her chosen costume was a white skirt with white bunny ears, and her chosen destination was the Player’s Night Club, now The Basement Nightspot.

After a fairly typical night at the club and some video games later with friends, her roommate Stacy Paik dropped her off at her apartment in what is now Alight State College on Blue Course Drive.

Paik, in the early hours after Halloween, is the last known person to have seen Song as she walked up to Apartment 363.

The next day, Paik reported Song missing, though she mentioned that short absences weren’t entirely uncharacteristic of Song.

But after missing shifts at the Seoul Garden Korean Restaurant — where The Koop: Korean Chicken and Cuisine now sits — the fears of her friends were more concrete, though some hope was still held out that Song was simply on an impromptu absence.

“I guess that’s what we’re all hoping,” Paik said a week after the disappearance. “We really have no clue.”

The search for Song by Ferguson Township police began fairly immediately with Detective Brian Sprinkle as the case’s lead investigator.

Sprinkle denied a request for an interview by The Daily Collegian for this story.

Since Song’s apartment was in Ferguson Township’s jurisdiction, the case fell to the township instead of State College borough.

Together with other officers at Ferguson, Sprinkle began with the basics.

A run-away situation or voluntary absence was essentially ruled out as unlikely for lack or motive and the material situation of Song’s apartment.

“She’s already registered for classes next semester. She had a computer ordered… she had Britney Spears tickets — I truly do not believe that was the case with her,” Lt. Drew Clemson of Ferguson police said at the time.

Though Sprinkle did much of the investigative work at the time, the detective retired from the force in 2011, leaving the open case to Detective Jonathan Mayer.

Mayer was sworn in as a Ferguson patrol officer in 2006 and became a detective five years later, he said, meaning he wasn’t at all involved in the case’s initial investigation.

He was, however, a student intern with the Ferguson Police Department at the time of Song’s disappearance, though he said this didn’t allow him any involvement in police work on the case.

Mayer described Sprinkle as a “good investigator” and a “hard worker,” seeing him as a colleague and a mentor for much of his career in Ferguson.

“When he was here, he was very dedicated to the job,” Mayer said about Sprinkle. “I know this case was very frustrating for him because he wanted to be able to provide answers to the family, and he wasn’t able to do that.”

According to Mayer, the investigation began by conducting interviews, which numbered into the hundreds as years progressed.

Bloodhounds and search parties, he said, were sent into the woods and other areas surrounding Song’s apartment with no results.

Once investigators gained access to Song’s apartment, Mayer said police found “no [evidence of] struggle or disarray.”

A theory, which still remains prominent, is that Song decided to venture to one of the 24-hour grocery stores like Giant or Walmart located near her apartment, encountering something on the way. But no evidence could be supplied to prove this, he said.

“As far as I can tell, all the people who were close to Cindy were interviewed, and there was no evidence to show any of them were involved,” Mayer said.

Evidence being sparse in Ferguson, students began to gather together on campus to do what they could to aid in the search for Song.

While the case was surely gaining traction as missing person posters began to appear, Assata Richards called her colleague and friend David Davis to discuss Song’s disappearance and what more could be done.

This phone call was the beginning of what would ultimately become the “Coalition to Find Cindy Song,” Richards said.

Richards, a graduate student at the time, now serves as an instructor for the University of Houston’s Arts Leadership Program, and Davis, then an undergraduate student, is now a consulting and organization lead at Accenture, an international IT and consulting firm.

The two were both prominent in Penn State Black Caucus and graduated in 2004, three years later.

The coalition, during its existence, had two general goals, according to Richards.

The first was to offer guidance to Asian student groups as they mustered support in their search for Song, and the other was to keep continued pressure on the university to support the Song family and utilize its resources and influence in the search, she said.

Davis and Richards were both deeply involved in the long saga of “The Village,” a 10-day sit-in protest against racial violence and discrimination in the HUB-Robeson Center.

Using this experience, the two said they had experience being their own advocates and dealing with a sometimes hostile university administration.

“If one student goes missing, to me, that’s a crisis,” Richards said. “If you are a family and one of your children does not come home, life doesn’t just go on.”

The university, at least in interactions with the press, however, seemed to be just as confused as its student body.

“This case is just so baffling,” Bill Mahon, a Penn State spokesperson said about a month after the disappearance. “A student is here in town one day and then gone the next… it’s hard to guess what would help.”

But on Dec. 5, 2001, 35 days after Song was last seen, Ferguson police investigated its first promising lead — a tip from Philadelphia.

The lead involved a witness who claimed to see someone matching Cindy’s description being forced against their will into a vehicle by a man in the Chinatown section of the city.

The woman was supposedly yelling for help, and the man was reported to be of Arabic or Asian background, having an olive complexion.

In the end, the tip was deemed essentially useless. However, as the search became more dire months later, the witness was put under controlled hypnosis to determine if any further details could be obtained without result.

In regard to the Philadelphia lead, Mayer said Ferguson police were “basically able to determine it was not Cindy.”

The tip, however, did keep the case in the news and seemed to have re-energized the search for Song over the holiday break.

By the time students and police reconvened in the new year, the location of Song still a mystery, students and the Song family became more critical of the police and university administration.

Song’s mother, Ban Soon Song, had come to State College from Seoul in November as well as Cindy’s brother, Ki Ho Song.

To act as their spokesperson throughout the search, the family hired Jin Han, an attorney from New York, who was introduced to them through a mutual friend.

Han was born in South Korea before moving to Southern California, where he spent much of his life. He later attended Harvard Law School and served as an assistant district attorney and prosecutor in Queens.

Throughout the investigation, Han said he held press conferences with the family, attempted to deal with police and legal procedures and generally aided the Songs.

As February began with no active leads or evidence to go on, Ferguson police began to consider marking the case as “inactive.”

In a January article on a teenage prank call claiming to be the missing Song, Sprinkle commented the case was “getting cold very fast.”

But through the aid of Han, the coalition and others, a press conference was held expressing the family’s outrage at the possibility of an inactive case and the supposed slow pace of proceedings.

In an earlier email to several mailing lists, Ki Ho expressed his dismay at the lack of anything to point to regarding his sister.

“Please understand that the time does not wait but keeps going,” Ki Ho wrote in the email.

Sprinkle and Ferguson police at this time were working pretty squarely with the theory that Song had been abducted, but Sprinkle said they had “no facts to back it up,” limiting their ability to act.

“There’s no evidence of foul play or that a crime’s been committed,” Sprinkle said at the time. “There’s only so much you can do.”

The later press conference, Han said, kept the case afloat, though, and police continued to put manpower on the case.

Han said the conference “really did a lot of good in terms of achieving our objectives,” and he was even allowed to review police files with investigators to look for unpursued leads.

In the meantime, the Song family suffered from the absence of their daughter, Han said.

He said Ban Soon, especially, was quite “distraught” but was very active in placing posters around town.

“She was like a saint,” Han said. “She did everything she could to try and find her daughter.”

Though he described the family as “heartbroken” at the loss of Cindy, he also mentioned “they were very motivated to do whatever they could to find her.”

Davis, too, said he remembers the grief of Ban Soon.

“I just remember her mother being completely devastated,” he said. “I remember she fainted when she first came to State College.”

Richards said the Coalition to Find Cindy Song, which at its peak contained about 30 student leaders, did “everything it could” to support the Song family during their time in Pennsylvania.

Over the months and years following Nov. 1, 2001, several candle-lit vigils and prayer sessions were held with Ban Soon in the search for Cindy.

“Cindy would have been graduating this May if she were here,” Ban Soon said through an interpreter in the spring of 2002. “It is spring now, and there are flowers, and she is not here to see it.”

According to Han, Ban Soon is a deeply religious woman and follower of Christianity. At the time, a pillar of support for Cindy’s mother was a local Korean pastor, who Han remembers aiding Ban Soon in both practical and spiritual matters.

At one point in the years-long stay of Ban Soon in the U.S., Han said he asked the pastor how she was able to keep up with Ban Soon’s needs and accommodations.

Originally spoken in Korean, she said, “I’m not necessarily the one to lose out because my reward will be in heaven,” according to Han.

Richards said she remembers holding Ban Soon’s hand and her frequent expressions of “profuse” gratitude, through an interpreter or otherwise to the students and volunteers who helped in the search for her daughter.

In one commemoration for Cindy, in April 2002, Richards read from the poem “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers” by Emily Dickinson as Ban Soon wept.

“It didn’t make sense to her, and it didn’t make sense to us,” Richards said. “And I just remember how grateful her family was but how deeply sad and confused they really did feel.”

Throughout the rest of 2002 and most of 2003, Ferguson police sought out leads but were unsuccessful in finding anything substantial.

As things became more desperate, Pennsylvania State Police were added to the case after a petition from Cindy’s brother with several thousand signatures was presented to state government.

Later in an attempt to gain additional support, Ki Ho unsuccessfully tried to appeal to then-President George W. Bush, who was in the midst of waging war on the Taliban.

By the end of July 2002, Sprinkle was in contact with Penn State’s Paranormal Research Society and psychic Carla Baron, who offered a reading of the situation, though nothing produced evidence.

Though she said she remembered the case, Baron described herself as “very private” and declined The Daily Collegian’s offer for an interview.

But by June 2003, the biggest break in the case up to that point took place as state police searched and excavated the property of Hugo Selenski.

Selenski, who owned a large wooded property in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, was accused by a former criminal accomplice of having abducted and murdered Cindy with another man — Michael Kerkowski.

But upon searching his land, state police found Kerkowski and his girlfriend to be two of the five bodies they eventually recovered. Three other partial sets of human remains were found in Selenski’s large outdoor burn pit.

According to Mayer, no DNA ever recovered from Selenski’s property matched Cindy’s.

Paul Weakley, who is serving a life sentence in an Indiana federal prison, reported that Selenski and Kerkowski had picked Cindy up, and Kerkowski “had his way with her,” eventually leaving her to die in his home.

It was revealed, though, that Weakley had researched the case independently and had downloaded information on Cindy’s disappearance from the internet before having discussions with police.

In addition, many of the areas Weakley led police with the intent to exhume further bodies were barren. The informant claimed Selenski was responsible for the death of over a dozen people, but the only ones ever reported to be discovered are the five from the initial search.

Still, Mayer said Ferguson and state police have “never been able to prove or disprove” Selenski’s involvement with Cindy’s disappearance.

He remains a “person of interest,” he said.

Neither Weakley nor Selenski responded to multiple requests for an interview by The Daily Collegian.

Demetrius Fannick, a criminal defense lawyer and public defender, represented Selenski for a number of years on numerous charges.

He said he initially began representing Selenski for robbery charges related to the deceased Kerkowski’s father but stayed on as two murder charges were laid against his client.

Fannick described Selenski, who previously served time in prison for bank robbery, as “hands-on and intelligent,” calling him a “good client.”

“Anyone who has ever interrogated him, interviewed him, examined him — they all come back with the initial almost quote of, ‘He’s a nice guy, I could see having a beer with him,’” Fannick said.

He said police presence at Selenski’s property was intense and continuous during much of the investigation. This included, he said, heavy machinery and numerous state police officers.

“If there was anything else there, they would’ve found it,” Fannick said.

Things became all the more interesting as Selenski escaped the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with 60 feet of knotted-up bed sheets, later turning himself back in.

The public defender was able to earn his client an acquittal in a separate set of murder charges, but Selenski was later found guilty in the murder of Kerkowski and his girlfriend while under different counsel.

He is currently serving life in SCI Fayette in Fayette County, Pennsylvania.

In regard to Cindy, Fannick said he couldn’t “remember the rumor” about Selenksi’s involvement in the first place.

“I can tell you that Hugo, as far as when I was representing him… he was never interrogated about Cindy Song or really anyone else,” he said.

But according to Han, Weakley’s story and the mass crime scene on Selenski’s property did bring a sense of “horrific, tragic closure” to him and the Song family.

Han said police informed him and the family of details regarding Weakley’s confessions, which allowed them to conclude that continuing to search for Cindy was “in vain.”

Han said it was at this point that the family realized “she was gone,” though it wasn’t a fully concrete conclusion to their search.

“There are some questions remaining, particularly because Cindy’s remains were not found,” Han said. “So, in that sense, there are some questions, and it isn’t a complete resolution of everything.”

He said he remained in contact with the family for some years but no longer does, choosing not to remind them of that difficult period of their lives. He said he’s unsure whether Ban Soon is still alive.

“It was an honor to do what I could to try to help the family, and it's one of my most important memories of advocacy,” he said. “It has and always will have a special place in my heart.”

The Coalition to Find Cindy Song never found Cindy Song. It is no longer an active organization on campus, disintegrating as its main members graduated in 2004.

The coalition did find success, however, in keeping a “spotlight” on the situation and making sure “it didn’t get swept under the rug by the university,” Davis said.

He said it created a “space of empathy and achieved some tactical goals.”

In 2002, the coalition began to advocate for some sort of physical commemoration or annual celebration of Cindy’s life, but to this day, nothing of the sort has come to pass.

Richards said she still finds it “egregious” no such commemoration exists, especially on the anniversary of her disappearance, saying the university and community “owe it to the family and future students.”

“A light should burn for Cindy,” she said.

The case remains open in Ferguson, and it will remain that way until Cindy is found or a conclusion about Cindy’s fate is found, Mayer said.

The detective said he still thinks about the case often, “even in his off time.”

Reviewing things “periodically” and going over tips as they come, Mayer said people aren’t really talking about Cindy in the community anymore.

As to whether the case will ever have a conclusion, Mayer said he’s ambivalent.

“I don’t know; I hope so,” he said. “We’re going to try everything we can to make sure it is. I know there’s people out there who have information about it. Maybe they’ll be able to provide us with information to either find her or find out what happened to her.”

Cindy, like many students in her new era of computers, kept a personal website where she posted pictures and poetry.

She composed a brief few lines six days before she disappeared, which she named “under construction.”

It reads:

sad but happy

crying but laughing

ugly but pretty

hungry but full

hurt but fine

weak but strong

I pretend

and this is me.

10.25.01

Cindy Song is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink tank top, brown knee-high boots and a red hooded jacket. She would be 42 years old now.

Ferguson police can be contacted at 814-237-1172.

Stacy Lee, owner of the Koop, aided in the translation of certain phrases for this story.

RELATED