A small stream called Spring Creek runs right through the heart of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

About half of a mile downstream, a 90-year-old man weaves his fiberglass kayak in and out of slalom gates hanging over the water. Pedestrians and fly fishermen walking along the banks wave to him, and he smiles and waves back.

His name is David Kurtz.

Kurtz has spent the better part of the last 60 years training and coaching paddlers at his slalom kayaking and canoeing course, Sunnyside Paddle Park.

This is all part of a career that’s seen him compete at four World Championships, coach his athletes onto the international stage and teach paddling to hundreds of students in Centre County — and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

The Evanston, Illinois, native’s journey as a paddler began back in 1946 when Kurtz learned to paddle at Boy Scout camp when he was 14, but he wouldn’t get back into a boat until he came to Penn State for graduate school in 1954.

The day he arrived in Happy Valley, Kurtz was shown around campus by members of the Penn State Outing Club.

“They mentioned that they were having a paddling trip this weekend, and ‘Would I like to go?’” Kurtz said. “‘Sure, I'll go along. I’m not a very good paddler, but I'll go.’

“So that was my very first weekend in State College, at Penn State, and I haven't stopped [paddling] since.”

Back in the ‘50s, Kurtz said the Penn State Outing Club “did some wild stuff,” and at that time, the club’s weekend paddling trips more closely resembled canoeing expeditions.

One of those “wild” outings Kurtz and the club made was notching one of the first descents of the upper section of the Youghiogheny River.

Making the “first descent” of a river means to be the first person or group to paddle down the river, and it opens up the section for all future paddlers.

But the upper section of the Youghiogheny River is by no means some backyard stream.

“The River Gypsies’ Guide to North America,” a whitewater guidebook, describes the Upper Youghiogheny as “one of the most legendary stretches of whitewater on the continent” and “an age-old classic where generations of boaters have honed their craft.”

Bart Beck, one of the owners of Tussey Mountain Outfitters — a paddle shop neighboring Spring Creek — said descending the “Upper Yough” for anyone is an accomplishment, but to do it without any knowledge of the river or a guide is “10 times harder.”

Now, it’s common practice to make stops along the river to scout different rapids to ensure the safest route is always being taken, but Kurtz said he didn’t remember the group getting out of their boats once to scout on their expedition down the Yough.

This didn’t come without consequences.

One of the paddlers on the trip, Bill Beckham, took a side channel on the river, but unbeknownst to Beckham, a fallen tree was blocking the flow of the water.

Kurtz said Beckham’s boat became pinned beneath the log, forcing Beckham, who Kurtz said was a better paddler than himself, to abandon his canoe to avoid a similar fate.

Tom Smyth, a former paddling instructor for the outing club, and Kurtz attempted to saw through the log to free the boat, but the tree was so big their cable saw broke first.

Beckham had to hike out of the river with his boat still trapped beneath the water, and the rest of the group had to paddle on without him.

Despite Beckham’s swim, the group not only made the first descent of the Upper Yough, but Kurtz and company completed it in 15-foot aluminum canoes. Today, the river is run mostly by closed-decked whitewater kayaks.

The outing club continued to pioneer new rivers throughout Pennsylvania, but it didn’t take long before Kurtz discovered a new form of paddling that would become his life passion — slalom racing.

Members of the club started doing “bottle dodges” in Penns Creek. They would anchor empty gallon jugs or bottles to the bottom of the river with string and then dodge the floating obstacles in their canoes.

Eventually, the group got more elaborate in their attempts to recreate slalom paddling, a sport that had only debuted two decades earlier in Europe.

“We got a hold of some wire and stretched a couple of wires across rapids,” the 90-year-old paddler said. “I remember at Penns Creek, we found a couple of long sticks in the woods and tied them onto the wire somehow. Those were our gates.

“Improvisation was critical in those days. We had to create our own equipment.”

Kurtz later earned his doctorate and master’s in chemistry from Penn State in 1960, and a year later, he was working for the university as a scientist and running an Explorer Post for local Boy Scouts interested in paddling.

During the day, he’d work in the lab at Penn State, and in the evenings, Kurtz would hit the river to paddle.

In July 1961, Kurtz led a trip for the scouts to set up a slalom course on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. While they were loading the van with their slalom poles, a Slovenian paddler named Nathan Bernot just so happened to be walking by.

Bernot would go on to finish second at the Slalom World Championship in doubles canoeing two years later, but in 1961, Bernot was a graduate student at Penn State. Intrigued by the slalom poles, the Slovenian canoer asked if he could come along for the trip.

The boy scouts immediately invited Bernot. However, it was without Kurtz’s approval.

“It was upsetting to me because he had the reputation of being sort of a wild paddler,” Kurtz said. “I was teaching conservative paddling at the time… but I could not object to the invitation that the boys had given.”

The boy scouts' decision to invite Bernot without consulting Kurtz would change the Penn State graduate’s life forever.

At the end of the trip, the Slovenian paddler told Kurtz if he had a better boat and trained more, he was good enough to go to the World Championship.

This came as a bit of a shock to Kurtz.

“Here I am, one of these low-activity persons, who was never interested in sports, getting involved in the whitewater program,” Kurtz said. “In grade school, I was always the last person chosen or the second-to-last person chosen… I was a real klutz.”

This was the beginning of a “treasured story” for Kurtz. First Bernot sent him drawings for a new kind of canoe that had yet to be introduced to the U.S. paddling scene.

Bernot had made designs for one of the first decked canoes made of fiberglass, a relatively new material. Prior to this, canoes were open-decked and allowed water to pour into the boat when paddling through rapids, which would weigh it down during a race.

Kurtz had to build a prototype out of wood from the drawings and develop a mold to shape the fiberglass. After months of work, Kurtz, along with Tom Southworth and Dave Guss, built four of the first fiberglass decked canoes in the United States.

In their newly crafted boats, the trio of Kurtz, Southworth and Guss swept their competition at the U.S. national team trials, discovering their canoes were far more maneuverable as well as light compared to the other boaters.

The three of them qualified to be on just the second U.S. slalom team in history and compete at the World Championships in Spittal an der Drau, Austria, in 1963.

Kurtz accompanied Southworth and Guss, who were just teenagers at the time, to Europe where the three trained for several weeks leading up to the championship.

The championship was dominated by eastern European paddlers, but Kurtz ended up finishing in 17th place, while Guss and Southworth took 19th and 21st, respectively.

This would be the first of four trips to the World Championships for Kurtz, and in the decades that followed, he would travel around the world as a race judge, team manager, member of the international slalom committee and coach.

After the 1963 World Championships, Kurtz returned to the U.S. knowing Americans had fallen behind in slalom paddling. Determined to remedy this, he built Sunnyside Paddling Park on Spring Creek to train the next generation of kayakers and canoers.

In the middle of Bellefonte, Kurtz has had the opportunity to pass on the sport of paddling to hundreds of students, and he founded his own competitive racing team, Mach One.

At the forefront of those trained under Kurtz, 20-year-old Alden Henrie is one of the standout paddlers. Henrie started paddling with Kurtz when he was 8-years-old, and since then, the Snowshoe, Pennsylvania, native has competed in two junior and two U23 World Championships.

Henrie said Kurtz is an “American whitewater legend,” but his true greatness as a coach lies in his ability to instill the fundamentals of paddling on his students.

“You name the type of stroke, and Dave is an expert on it,” Henrie said. “He's a very good technician, and it's his ability and his mastery of paddling technique that he does his best to instill upon any one of his students when they first start out.”

Recently Kurtz named Henrie as one of the coaches of the Mach One team, and at the moment, Kurtz only has one student — Lincoln Meiser Rioux.

Every Monday and Wednesday, Kurtz picks Rioux up from State High, and the two kayak in Bellefonte for a few hours before Kurtz takes him home.

Lincoln’s father Rob Rioux, a chemical engineering professor at Penn State, said his son has not only learned fundamental kayaking skills and a strong sense of commitment, but Lincoln and Kurtz have found a friend in one another.

The 90-year-old said he thought Lincoln might only kayak with him every week to keep him company, but Rob was quick to dismiss this.

“[Lincoln] just has a passion for being out on the water, enjoying that environment around him and interacting with Dave,” Rob said. “Those two get along so well. Even with their 70-year age difference. They're like best buddies. They get each other.

“I’m definitely not pushing him out the door to give Dave some company. This is what Lincoln wants to do.”

Kurtz certainly enjoys kayaking with Lincoln twice a week, but the long-time paddling coach still looks to bring on more students and recruit paddlers for the Mach One team.

Rob said Kurtz has no qualms in approaching young adults to see if they’re interested in learning the sport, and Rob said he thinks Kurtz's passion and enthusiasm “will pay off.”

The Penn State professor said kids learning from Kurtz receive a top-of-the-line education in the sport as well as in character.

“[Students are] gonna get one of the best coaches ever,” Rob said. “Not because his technical skills are the best or he has the best equipment, but he has the highest level of passion and commitment to the sport ever. He will instill that in your child.”

At 90 years old, Kurtz said he has no plans to slow down. He said, with a laugh, he plans to keep on paddling until he dies.

Henrie said he also doesn’t see Kurtz, who he calls a “father figure,” taking a step back from paddling any time soon.

“Dave doesn’t know how to slow down, and that's probably one of his more admirable qualities,” Henrie said. “I always tell myself, if I'm still as active and as healthy as Dave is, at his age, when I'm older, I have considered that a very successfully lived life.”

Kurtz, who claims to be a “non-athlete,” said eating lots of salad, getting nine hours of sleep and running five miles a day are the reasons for his good health late in life.

At 75, he had to stop running because of problems with his knees, so Kurtz just paddles more to make up for it.

Without any plans to cut back on kayaking, Kurtz is equally as unconcerned with his legacy.

Beck said, while Kurtz’s name isn’t one that everyone knows in Centre County, his prolific career as a paddler and a coach has created a unique network across the industry.

Rob, who’s lived in State College for 15 years, said he’s spoken to people who’ve lived in Centre County for twice as long and have never heard the name David Kurtz or Sunnyside Paddle Park.

“He is a local legend that sort of goes under the radar, but there is definitely a network or group of people who have heard of Dave,” the Penn State professor said, “and know about this guy with just so much enthusiasm and commitment to the sport.”

At the moment, Kurtz is in the process of building a paddling museum in Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte. He stands in the middle of the small building that the town has given him for the museum.

He’s surrounded by dozens of old kayaks and canoes, some he owns and others that were given to him, to tell the story of kayaking and canoeing in Centre County.

Kurtz can tell the history of almost every boat and every paddle strewn about the unfinished space, many of which have owners who are no longer living.

The 90-year-old remembers long and nuanced tales for each one, but even he said he has trouble remembering all of them. However, Kurtz isn’t too worried about whether people will remember his story.

“Do I worry about being forgotten? Well, I don't know, sure,” Kurtz said. “You have a certain amount of stuff that you're concerned about, but I'm not worried about being forgotten.”

