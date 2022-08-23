In the age of the transfer portal, players can jump ship in the blink of an eye. But Penn State junior running back Devyn Ford is sticking around despite having two new freshmen entering the room.

At the start of summer camp, the Nittany Lions had seven backs on the roster, which turned to six when Caziah Holmes entered the portal on Aug. 15.

With sophomore running back Keyvone Lee emerging as the starter, Ford has taken a backseat, but his role on the team is more than meets the eye because of his experience. He’ll still get carries throughout the year and will factor in as a kick returner, but he’s also playing an instrumental role in developing 5-star Gatorade Player of the Year Nick Singleton and 4-star Kaytron Allen.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is now in his second year with Penn State’s offense and has worked with Ford for two seasons, seeing how much of an impact he has on the younger talent.

“He has to be a leader for us,” Yurcich said. “He’s got to be a tough guy. He’s got to be able to do all those things. We expect him to compete his butt off, secure the football, run tough and be great in protections. The same thing that we asked all of our tailbacks to do, but with him with experience, he can be a mentor and leader for us on this unit.”

The running back room is crowded, yet, Ford said everyone takes reps with the first, second and third teams.

“No matter what reps you get, you have to go 100% no matter what,” Ford said.

Ford has played at Penn State since his true-freshman season in 2019 when he was a backup to Journey Brown. He had his best season in 2019 with 294 yards and three touchdowns, and he was set up for an even bigger 2020 season, but it was shortened due to the coronavirus.

In 2021, Ford rotated in with Lee and Noah Cain, even earning a start at Iowa. After a while, though, Lee started emerging as Penn State’s go-to guy.

Ford is still trying to compete for the starting role, but with two new highly talented freshmen, it makes it harder for the junior.

The Stafford, Virginia, native realizes these days he has more of a vocal role on the squad and points the younger guys in the right direction.

“Just try to understand the messages that Coach brings to the table, to the room, and make sure that can be relayed onto the field,” Ford said. “Just bring the meeting room to the field, and that’s what we talk about all the time. I try to help make sure everyone is on the right track. Make sure we understand signals, calls — whatever the case may be.”

Even with a flooded room, with players fighting for first-team snaps, Ford said nobody brings each other down when competing. In this case, the competition is apparently a major positive.

“It’s definitely more healthy,” Ford said. “We’re definitely more mentors. Definitely their leadership guys. We listen to constructive criticism from Coach to get better. The fact that we are trying to push each other to be better helps our whole room grow that much faster.”

Other than mentoring the young running backs, Ford does have a starting role on the team catching kickoffs.

Ford caught kickoffs in 2021, and special teams coordinator Stacy Collins said for the first couple weeks of camp, it looks like Ford will be back deep for Penn State once again.

“He’s been consistent,” Collins said. “He is an extremely consistent special teams player — not just from a return standpoint.”

Ford’s in his third year returning kicks, and he’s getting more comfortable with it by the day. An added emphasis on special teams under Collins has helped take some stress off of Ford, too.

“It’s just repetition that breeds familiarity, so every time you do it, it makes it easier,” Ford said. “So in the game when you watch that ball kick off, you see it come down. Then you see the flight path. It’s not too easy, but with a lot of practice, it becomes easier.”

Ford will see most of his action in the return game, and he may not be an offensive starter, but he does have a key role in the future of Penn State’s running game for the coming years.

“The one thing I like about [Allen and Singleton] is they're a young bull and a dog,” Ford said. “They have that explosiveness, that passion, and they bring it every day to the room. Looking at them every day, seeing what they are doing, plus us competing, is getting us better every day as well.”

