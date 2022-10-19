Penn State students Carleigh Dean and her cousin Delaney Price were walking around the bustling Involvement Fair in the August heat, seeing if any club posters caught their eye.

“I saw the curling poster, and we laughed at it but said to each other, ‘No, let’s try it.’” Dean (junior-advertising and public relations and psychology) said.

Price (sophomore-biological engineering) said they walked past the Curling at Penn State booth, but then they decided to turn around and sign up.

After the 2018 Winter Olympics when the U.S. men’s curling team won gold, Dean said her father always joked that she should get involved with curling when she came to college.

When she saw the poster at the Involvement Fair, she said she saw it as the “perfect opportunity to get involved.”

“That’d just be so funny to say I’m on the curling team,” Price said.

The Penn State curling club, established in 2018, now has 18 teams in its “for-fun” intramural league, Dean said.

The two signed up and attended the “learn-to-curl” nights before signing up for an IM team, Dean said.

“I actually won the Kahoot,” Price said, “so I got to [learn-to-curl] for free.”

For “learn-to-curl” nights, anyone, including those not in the club, can pay a reasonable amount to curl around for two hours to see if they like the game and would like to join the club, according to Dean.

“We kept going. We kept signing up and going back, and now we’re stuck in it,” Price said.

“It was advertised as such a laid-back thing, and we thought that that was the perfect way to learn how to play,” Dean said.

Kevin Mathews said Price texted him, encouraging him to come join curling with her and Dean — to which he responded, “Alright, I’ll see what it’s about.”

The three signed up for the same team and were matched with three other random people, but they “ended up being pretty cool,” Mathews (sophomore-biomechanical engineering) said.

Their team name is “Ice Age: Live on Ice,” Price said.

League nights are at 8:30 p.m. every Sunday. For Dean, the atmosphere is “fun and relaxing,”

as music is played over the speakers, and she doesn’t have to worry about homework.

“It’s just so fun to just go out there at night on a Sunday and just throw blocks of granite on ice and listen to music and joke around,” Price said.

“There’s a lot of good people there. I just like hanging out with everyone on my team and even the other teams — they’re all pretty fun,” Mathews said.

Even though it’s not considered one of the major sports in the sporting world, “it gets really intense,” Price said.

“There have been times where we’re sweating out there and people watch us, and they’re sweating, too,” Price said. “It’s very serious sometimes.”

For Dean, her team prioritizes fun and doesn’t care too much about the play of the game.

“My team’s very relaxed with it,” Dean said.

During matches, they talk to their opponents, trying to guess their majors and asking them about their day, Mathews said.

For Dean, “there’s a lot of physics that go into it, like how much to curl a stone, which way to curl it, where to hit it if you want to knock out a stone or if you want to place it.”

Price said she enjoys throwing the stone down the causeway best.

“I feel like sweeping doesn’t do anything,” she said. “They say it does, but I just don’t believe them, and I feel silly doing it.”

Mathews said he didn’t realize how much thought went into curling. For instance, when someone throws the stone, they have to think about “how [they] want it to curl, how fast [they] want it to go,” he said.

“I’ve fallen a couple times, so that hurt. It’s like chess. It’s more about practice and skill,” Price said.

Mathews said he has slipped a lot, but “it’s gonna happen eventually.”

One person on their team fell, and now she’s scared to sweep, Mathews said, but she still has fun.

Price said they don’t really have a committed student section but would love it if more spectators came.

The students “go crazy” in the stands and make lots of noise for their teams, according to Mathews.

“It wasn’t for our team, but it was pretty fun seeing that,” Mathews said.

Their team was going strong and was undefeated until a team stacked with some of the executive board players on the travel team beat them, Price said.

“We were having an off day, I guess,” Mathews said. It was their first 10:30 p.m. match, compared to their usual 8:30 p.m. match, according to Mathews, which might’ve been what threw off their gameplay.

“We made an apology post on Instagram announcing our loss,” Price said.

Despite the loss, Mathews said he’s confident that his team will do well this season.

They have almost the same team as last year, so they’ve “got the team chemistry,” Price said — they’re “one of the better teams.”

“Whenever we had a loss, it wasn’t a huge deal,” Mathews said.

Mathews said the team doesn’t “care too much about winning,” though it’s “nice” when they do.

“It’s fun how it’s different from every other sport, in a sense,” Dean said.

If someone’s free on a Sunday night, Mathews said he encourages others to check out Curling at Penn State.

“If you’re not doing anything on a Sunday night, you can go out, throw a few stones around, hang out with your friends [and] make new friends.”

