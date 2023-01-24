Across Penn State’s campus, students may showcase their own personal styles in different ways, and some may find those clothing items and accessories can hold a specific importance to them.

As students thought about clothes with significance to them, some thought back to items they’ve had for many years — including Katiana Nelson, who wore a sweater she made her senior year of high school.

“I wear it too much,” Nelson (senior-forensic science) said. “It just means so much to me because I made it.”

Looking back on high school fashion seemed to be a trend among students.

“I have this One Direction T-shirt, and I used to have a huge One Direction phase in high school,” Sanya Garg said. “I don’t even think I fit in it anymore. I just have it.”

Not all high school memories surrounded just clothing. One student in particular talked about a bag that means a lot to him.

“Throughout my high school career, I had this one yellow Nike bag,” Daivik Manickmalar said. “I took it to soccer practice, track and field, and it got so bad that there were holes in the bottom. I still have it with me. It’s been through a lot.”

Many students also listed religious jewelry as accessories that hold meaning to them.

Ben Lindgren said he got his Saint Christopher chain, the “patron saint of travelers,” for his confirmation.

Manickmalar (sophomore-mechanical engineering) has more than one accessory that celebrates his religion.

“This is a religious necklace,” Manickmalar said, holding up the chain. “I never take this off. Aside from my necklace, I also have this. It’s called a Kada. This also doesn’t leave my person.”

However, some students discussed clothes they share with others as items that were still uniquely significant to them.

“This summer, when me and my friends were bored, we’d go to the city and go shopping,” Emily Proscia (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “Once, we all got the same pair of shorts, so I’ll see them here and be like ‘aw.’”

Nelson, on the other hand, talked about clothes she got from family members rather than friends.

“I have a lot of hand-me-downs from my mom when she was doing fashion in the ‘90s,” she said. “I like keeping that because it was hers.”

According to Stephanie Rheault (junior-chemical engineering), “your clothing represents you.”

A few other students weighed in as to whether they believed the clothes one wears could be personal.

Lindgren (freshman-international politics) said “clothing itself” may not be personal, but what can be personal and meaningful is “the way you wear it and how you present yourself.”

Fellow student Garg (junior-economics) had a much different answer to whether clothes could be personal.

“I look at clothes more like the vibe that [people] give out, energy-wise,” Garg said. “The way that you feel, you’re going to project that with your clothing.”

