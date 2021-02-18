In 1896, Alice Guy-Blaché became the first woman to direct a movie. In the 125 years since, the discrepancy between men and women in the film industry has become a prevalent topic of discussion.

According to Statista, men made up nearly 85% of all directors in 2019, a number that dropped over the course of the decade compared to the staggering 95.9% in 2011.

And from an awards perspective, only five women have ever been nominated for best director in the Academy Awards, with Kathryn Bigelow being the only woman to win the award for her work on “The Hurt Locker,” according to Time.

Lara Jean Gallagher, a 2014 Penn State graduate with a degree in film production, said she was one of the few women in the major at the time.

“There [were] under 10 women in the whole program,” Gallagher said.

This is a common theme in the major, according to Marie Hardin, dean of the Bellisario College of Communications.

“Film production has traditionally been a major that has attracted fewer women,” Hardin said. “So in that major right now, about 40% of the students … are women.”

Hardin added that film production is typically “a small major.”

“[Film production has] only got about 120 students at any given time,” Hardin said.” “It’s a controlled major.”

As a controlled major, there are entrance-to-major requirements for film production, according to the College of Communications’ website.

Gallagher was initially a history major. She soon realized her love for writing, reading and TV was encapsulated in the film major, and so she switched to film.

“Once I started taking film classes at Penn State, it connected all of these things that I love,” Gallagher said. “It was the ultimate art form.”

Since graduating, Gallagher has made short films and music videos with critical acclaim, and she even had her debut feature film “Clementine” shown at the 2019 Tribecca Film Festival.

Gallagher spoke from her own experience, but said she is happy to see other people continuing the conversation about women in film. She said the best thing a woman filmmaker can do is “keep [her] head down and keep working.”

Rebecca Balough graduated in 2020 with a degree in film production. She was also one of the few female filmmakers during her time at Penn State.

“Most of the people that I was super close with in the major were actually men,” Balough said. “I think I only had two or three super close friends that were film majors and who were actually female.”

Balough, however, applauded her male cohorts for being accepting of her and other female filmmakers.

“The men that I have interacted with mostly in the major have done an amazing job of not really judging someone based off of their gender,” Balough said.

Balough said one of the biggest issues of being a woman in film is “the little comments that you get.”

One of these instances occurred for Balough while pitching a film. After networking with some people, another director in the room approached Balough and said, “I guess all the freshman boys think you're cute.”

Balough said she thought the director was implying that the men in the room were not actually interested in her ideas.

Hardin said these issues can be addressed “in a number of ways.”

“You [address these issues] by making sure your faculty are aware and helping your faculty to have the teaching tools they need,” Hardin said, “[By] making sure that you have plenty of women on your faculty and then doing things to make sure to empower women and address women and men in the classroom in appropriate ways.”

For Gallagher, these types of comments serve as motivation rather than discouragement.

Gallagher said she is “really competitive.” She recalled when a relative told her “it sounds like you have to know somebody to do that” when she said she wanted to pursue writing films and TV shows.

“There was something about someone saying that,” Gallagher said. “Like, I couldn't do something, and that made me more like, ‘I'm going to figure out how to do this.’”

For women aspiring to be filmmakers, the best piece of advice Gallagher offered was “to not wait.”

“If you have something to say, and you have a story to tell, you just have to figure out how to do it no matter what,” Gallagher said, “and not wait for someone to give you permission or think that you need to learn more lessons or get more experience.”

Balough said it is best to “come over-prepared” and to make sure your work is “something that you really love.”

“If you think there's a possibility that you might be judged because of your gender, just come over-prepared,” Balough said. “Come over-excited [and] in love with what you're doing, and you'll be prepared to have people say no to you. But I think being prepared is the biggest thing, because you have to go above and beyond what anyone else would do.”

Advice like this has helped other filmmakers, like current student Lilly Adams.

Like Gallagher, Adams (senior-video production) started off in another major before switching to film.

“I came in as a media studies major, actually, because I was just gonna focus more on film analysis and studying the mediation of it,” Adams said. “But then I was on set as a [production assistant] and found out I love to film make.”

Adams said there are currently “a lot of women” in the film major, but she has noticed the opportunities for women have not been given “on a silver platter like [they are] for men in the film major.”

“You have a lot of women in the film major, but you don't have a lot of women making films in the film major,” Adams said.

Adams noted this is not just a Penn State issue; rather, it is an issue with industry as a whole.

“This is happening everywhere, this injustice toward women in the industry,” Adams said. “So I can only speak from my experiences as a woman filmmaker at Penn State, but I know that this is all encompassing.”

Hardin said she wants to tackle this problem. She said the school needs to “figure out what the barriers are” that are holding women back in the major.

“I can't think of any reason why our female students ought not to be able to be making films at the same rate as our male students,” Hardin said.

Adams said she feels patronized at times, adding it can be “biased and unfair” working in a male-dominated business.

“I feel like if more people were just recognizing how hard it actually is to be heard as a woman in this industry, then that would be leaps and bounds,” Adams said, ”and more and more women would feel like they had the opportunities to be more than just costume designers and makeup artists.”

Roles such as directors and writers have taken on a male-specific connotation in Balough’s opinion. She said she is “surprised” to see films made by women at times.

“I grew up watching films that were directed by men, and … sometimes, … I'll watch a film and just assume that it was … directed or written or mostly made by men,” Balough said. “I'm sometimes pleasantly surprised that it was a woman who was in charge of creating that and bringing it to life.”

Adams said she finds herself thinking the same, and that the industry needs to “unlearn” this stigma.

“Unlearning something is so much harder than learning it,” Adams said. “So, I think if we start now, then maybe it'll be more normalized that women can be in these titular roles.”

Gallagher hopes to see people continuing to question those in charge regarding the bias toward female filmmakers, even if it is inadvertent.

“I love that people are asking the decision makers and more of the big players what they're doing about [women in the film industry] and holding more people [accountable],” Gallagher said, “because I do think there are unconscious biases that people have about what a director looks like.”

To help female filmmakers earn recognition, Adams said the industry “needs to be safer and more cared for."

“I think that it needs to be taken into account more, the difficulties [of] being a woman in a male-oriented industry,” Adams said. “You’ve got to rise to the occasion.”

Balough said those hiring should be “open to who you’re looking at.”

“I think people need to be a little more open when they’re looking at the person for the first time,” Balough said, “and [give] them a chance and maybe possibly [think], ‘This woman may have been passed over five times now, but let me see if I can give her a chance.’”

Hardin said she is “very excited” for what the future holds for female filmmakers at Penn State.

“We're going to be adding some new female faculty to our film production program in the fall,” Hardin said, “and we also are starting a new student organization for film students, Delta Kappa Alpha, a national gender inclusive professional cinema society.”