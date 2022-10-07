American singer-songwriter Ashe took the stage at the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall on Thursday in hopes of making domestic abuse survivors feel heard, seen and empowered.

As part of the Gender Equity Center’s lineup for its theme "Every1 Knows Some1" for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Student Programming Association invited Ashe to speak on behalf of her experience as a survivor and how it affected her music career.

Ashe interspersed her conversation with GEC assistant director Rebecca Geiger with performances of three of her songs. These included “Love is Letting Go,” “Forever Falls Apart” and her Billboard Hot 100 hit “Moral of the Story."

While discussing her previous experiences with abuse hits close to home for Ashe, she said speaking at this event doesn’t change her image of herself.

“I don't feel special doing it by any means,” she said. “It just feels like the right thing, you know? It feels very simple.”

As a survivor, Ashe described domestic violence as a “very isolating experience,” and she said she wants survivors to feel a sense of inclusion.

“It’s incredibly easy to get stuck in that world,” she said.

Ashe described the experience as comparable to addiction, adding that "self-loathing and insecurity" add to the mental barrier that keeps survivors from leaving their abusers.

For survivors struggling to leave their abusers, Ashe encouraged them to "get out by any means necessary," and to never go back or question their decisions, despite societal expectations.

“I left a note, because I knew that if I would have done it in person, I would have put myself in a dangerous position,” she said. “So, I find once you finally get the courage to do it, it's just whatever means necessary.”

Ashe said she hopes her music helps people feel less alone and aids them on any mental health journeys. To Ashe, helping people better themselves can improve the lives of others as a result.

“When I’m not a good friend, when I’m not a good daughter, those times are usually when I’m at my loneliest,” she said. “And there’s certain musicians and artists and albums that have contributed to me feeling less alone. So, to be able to do that [for others] would be really cool.”

Ashe said “touching anyone’s life” is the “point” of creating music and opening herself up to vulnerability through songwriting.

“Sometimes that's as simple as putting out a song that just makes people want to dance and get out of their heads,” Ashe said. “I just want you to know you’re not alone. That’s the whole reason why I do music, to hopefully make people feel a little less alone.”

