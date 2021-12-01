Yik Yak app rises in popularity among Penn State students

From sharing complaints about college life to telling jokes, many Penn Staters are turning to the app Yik Yak this semester for a slice of anonymity.

Yik Yak is an app released in 2013 that allows users to post anonymous comments or questions and upvote or downvote other comments from anyone within five miles.

The app reached popularity with high schoolers and college students before it was removed from app stores in 2017 due to controversies related to bullying, harassment and even threats of violence. It was also banned from school campuses, despite its popularity.

After its four-year hiatus, Yik Yak returned to app stores in August. Recently, the app has been regaining its initial popularity, especially among Penn State students.

Ishaan Anavkar said this app has become such a success because of anonymity.

“I think it's super interesting because people automatically put their guards up when there is a risk of accountability,” Anavkar (senior-history, geography and international politics) said. “So letting people anonymously post means there's a much less strict filter on expression.”

Anavkar said Yik Yak has become so popular because it lets people know what’s truly going on in the public opinion.

“If it was popular enough to be used by everyone, then it would be as good as a localized bulletin board for conversation and news, whether true or false,” Anavkar said.

Yik Yak has also been seen as a space for open exchange in comparison to other popular forms of social media, Anavkar said.

“I've also seen some examples of people using Yik Yak to get out of difficult or dangerous situations by having the community help out,” he said.

Sydney Masry said she found out about Yik Yak through some of her friends, and now she uses it for entertainment, as any other social media app — like TikTok.

“I usually see people complaining about classes or just talking about their day or things going on in their lives,” Masry (freshman-engineering) said. “I think it became popular because it's a way for students to talk about their problems and different parts [of] their day in a way where people don't know who they are, so they feel more comfortable putting it out there.”

Allen Mrema was introduced to Yik Yak for the first time when he came to Penn State and now uses it like any other app.

“There's people talking about random stuff, like what's happening at school and football games,” Mrema (freshman-computer science) said. “Sometimes you see people talking badly about some other people, but I don't really pay attention to it.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Nathan Alvarado said he already knew Yik Yak before coming to Penn State and was even familiar with the controversies surrounding the app.

“So I actually started using it back in like 2013-14 when it came out, and it was super funny at the time,” Alvarado (senior-aerospace engineering) said. “This was back in freshman year of high school, and then I heard about it again this year when it came back up.”

Alvarado said there’s no “typical” post on Yik Yak, and that’s what makes it so “interesting.”

“It’s just people posting literally whatever is on their mind. So the stuff you see can be funny or [even] dumb sometimes,” Alvarado said.

Popular posts with several upvotes on Yik Yak in the area can vary from comments like, “Can we expand the HUB fish tank and have a whole aquarium instead,” to “Upvote if you miss your mom.”

Emily Schuh said she used the app when it first came out, but it wasn’t near as popular as it is now.

“I do use Yik Yak, it's very popular here. I think people like it because they can say whatever they want without fear [of] people [judging] them because even if they do, they don’t know who they are,” Schuh (freshman-energy engineering) said.

Schuh said she sees posts about school, fraternities, sports and relationships on the app, and sometimes the comments are negative.

Negativity is one of the many consequences of anonymous posting. Anavkar said he has seen hate speech used before on Yik Yak.

“Penn Staters from about five to eight years ago used Yik Yak frequently for making fun of faculty, sometimes even cheating on tests,” Anavkar said.

Rylie Hannis is another student who uses this app often. She said she was introduced to it through her coed fraternity.

“They started sharing funny Yik Yaks in our group chat, so I downloaded the app,” Hannis (sophomore-plant science horticulture) said. “I had never heard of Yik Yak before coming to Penn State.”

Hannis said one of her favorite Yik Yaks said “If you're under 5-foot-4 you're basically a Bitmoji.”

Hannis said Yik Yak can even help other students not feel alone on campus.

She said she believes it became so popular because even though Penn State is a “huge school,” many students experience the same things.

“So seeing Yik Yaks we relate to helps us to find humor in our dysfunctional college lifestyles.”