The crowd went wild as WWE’s Road to Wrestlemania hosted matches at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center to hype up fans for Wrestlemania 38, which will take place April 2-3.

Lights dimmed and the crowd cheered as the audience waited for each match to take place throughout the night. First in the smackdown was Trinity Fatu, who goes by the name Naomi in the ring.

Naomi wore a bright yellow outfit with “glow” written down the pants. Her outfit lit up the ring as she climbed onto the ropes and danced for the cheering audience.

Attendees Sarilis Mena and Kenny Osario, fans from Harrisburg, said their favorite part of the first half was Naomi.

During the first match, the crowd continuously chanted Naomi’s name until she finally beat her competitor.

Later on in the show, someone who was announced as a “WWE official” was quickly booed from the crowd after saying she “did some research” and wondered when the last time Penn State’s football team beat Ohio State. The official then asked to be challenged by someone while the boos continued.

A wrestler in a purple outfit named Aliyah quickly took the stage and said she was “here to make a name for [herself] in State College, Pennsylvania.” The crowd began to cheer loudly, and they continued as she won the match against the WWE official.

The last part of the first half was a match between four teams. The main fighters on the teams were Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Happy Corbin and Usos. Lights flashed everywhere as the four teams took turns to enter.

After a match filled with mockery, headlocks, slamming and the crowd chanting “Corbin sucks,” team Usos took the win.

Blake Burgess, a wrestling fan from two hours away, said Usos winning was his favorite part of the first half as he waited for the main event.

After a quick merchandise intermission, the crowd chanted the last few seconds of the countdown for the second half of the show.

Ricochet then took to the stage while showing off a golden champion belt. He went up against Sami Zayn, “the great liberator,” as the screen stated.

Attendees in the BJC booed and yelled at Zayn for “hugging the ropes” throughout the match. Many chanted “Sami sucks” and “chicken” as Ricochet flipped, kicked and smacked Zayn around.

When Zayn slid outside of the ropes, Ricochet jumped onto him and dragged him right back up to the ring. Zayn started to stomp on Ricochet as the crowd booed. After almost losing, Ricochet flipped onto Zayn and held him down to victory.

Right after, a three-way match between wrestlers Natalya, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair took place. It started with Natalya quickly becoming the least favorite of the crowd when she said “State College sucks” and called the two others to fight.

The three switched between dragging each other out of the ring and pushing the others to the ground throughout the match. At one point, the two wrestlers who started the match even decided to join in, Naomi and her competitor. In the end, Flair took victory, and the crowd had mixed opinions as some cheered and others expressed Banks should have won.

Before announcing the next match, the hosts mentioned that the crowd was “electric” with Wrestlemania only 38 days away.

Finally came the main event of the show: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

Armando Franqui said Reigns was the reason he came to the show, and it was his favorite part of the event. Franqui also had a wrestling belt that he held up throughout the match.

The crowd quickly began to stand and scream as Reigns took the stage. He entered with a belt proving that he was the Universal Champion.

Every light went out except the few spotlights on the ring as the two got ready to wrestle. After smacking McIntyre around, Reigns was flipped out of the ring, and he retaliated by throwing McIntyre against the portable stairs, causing them to fly into the air.

After, fans in the crowd screamed for Reigns to “throw the chairs on him” and “make [McIntyre] bleed” throughout the rest of the match.

The crowd began to chant “Roman,” which resulted in Reigns yelling a “woohaw” with the fans before tackling McIntyre. After a “one, two, three,” Reigns was able to hold down his competitor and win the match.

Fans once again began to stand and cheer as Reigns threw his gloves into the audience.

Reigns said his final goodbye for the night by doing the “We Are” chant with the crowd.

