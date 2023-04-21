The Woskob Family Gallery, underneath Penn State’s Downtown Theatre Center, shares the work of local and visiting artists with the State College community.

Gallery Manager Zsuzsanna Nagy is responsible for planning yearly exhibits in the gallery. She described herself as the liaison between the artists and the space.

“I am in touch with the artists and am sort of the outward-facing person for the gallery,” Nagy said. “I’m doing a lot of the community outreach, and I’m here for all of the events.”

Nagy said the gallery hosts opening receptions for new exhibits, as well as events that go along with any current installations.

“For the opening reception this Friday, the artist is Chinese, so we will have Chinese dance and music,” Nagy said. “Those will be members of clubs on campus who are going to participate in the event.”

The gallery also participates in the Downtown State College Improvement District’s First Friday festival, which serves to highlight local businesses in downtown State College.

“[The events] are still pretty sporadic, and we are still bouncing back from the [coronavirus] pandemic,” Nagy said.

In 2022, the gallery featured a portrait series, a pop-up exhibit and different workshops, readings and talks.

The current gallery exhibit, “I See Fish in the Somber Woods” by Mengqi Xu brings a new type of sculpture to the space.

Mengqi Xu, an assistant teaching professor of art at Penn State, said she left China after high school and came to the U.S. in 2015 to see what college in America was like.

Xu said ever since she was young, she’s always had a dream of being an artist.

“I watched a recording that my mom took at my [12th] birthday party,” Xu said. “She asked me what I wanted to do in the future, and I said, ‘I want to be a designer.’”

Xu said she had seen that video again and thought maybe it was time to pursue her dreams.

Xu had invited Nagy to her thesis show, and the two got in contact about what Xu could do for the Woskob Family Gallery space.

“She invited me, and I came here at the end of last year and did a full tour of the space,” Xu said. “It’s a tricky space to do large installations, and I wanted to build something to light it up.”

Xu said she had to build something specifically for the space that would draw people in from the outside, and she said she wanted her exhibit to represent several different themes.

“Woskob this year got a theme — climate change and sustainability,” Xu said. “The art represents my cross-culture identity between China and America.”

She said the “big topic” of her exhibit is fish, which represent “a lot in Chinese culture” and stand as a “metaphor for a lot of things.”

Xu said her work always looks beautiful and poetic, but it also has a dark side to “make people think” because she didn’t want to create anything that was just “pure beautiful.”

Her current exhibit at the gallery uses lanterns, bamboo and rice paper.

“This is actually an intangible heritage that brought out more attention in China,” Xu said. “Usually the lantern is handheld, so I wanted to make big fish lanterns.”

Gallery Assistant Delphine Aibel said she became familiar with the Woskob gallery when she was doing a social media internship for the School of Visual Arts.

“I was helping with little graphic design assignments, flyers and posters and kind of just helping with the intermediate work that had to be done,” Aibel (senior-advertising and public relations and art) said.

Aibel said she had the opportunity to work preparing and installing an exhibition for Juneteenth.

“We had roughly 100 people show up that night, so the gallery was super full,” Aibel said. “That was just a really fun event.”

Aibel said her experience with the Juneteenth exhibition was significant because she felt she was doing something meaningful within the community.

“I just love talking to people and meeting new people, so being a gallery assistant was really great,” Aibel said. “You never know who's going to walk in and what kind of conversations will strike up. You get to make some connections that way.”

Connection was something both Xu and Nagy said was important when creating the exhibit for the Woskob Family Gallery space.

“Take the gallery and the work in consideration together,” Xu said. “I hope to bring more attention to this gallery.”

Xu said she wants to “really touch people’s hearts” through her art.

“As a designer, you need to think from your brain, but as an artist, you always think from [your heart],” she said.

