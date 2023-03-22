This week, I wanted to check out the movie “Women Talking,” which was the one Best Picture nominee I didn’t get to review in my blogs a few weeks ago. I’m glad I finally got to see it.

“Women Talking” examines how the female residents of a Mennonite colony respond when they discover the men of the colony have been sedating and raping them. They meet to vote on whether they should leave the colony, stay and do nothing or stay and fight the men.

This film is almost entirely dialogue-driven like a play, and some parts of it reminded me of Sidney Lumet’s “12 Angry Men,” which shows a jury discussing whether a man is guilty of murder.

It highlights how dialogue can clarify or change a situation, and the film shows a battle between emotion, reason, faith, uncertainty, anger and sorrow as they unfold in the discussion among the women.

Salome (Claire Foy) believes the women should fight back against their attackers, and Ona (Rooney Mara) initially agrees, stating the women can create a new set of rules for the colony once the men are removed.

After deliberation, the women decide the best decision is to leave the colony along with their children to prioritize the safety of the children, to be steadfast in their faith and to pursue freedom of thought.

This was a powerful film, and there is so much to be unpacked in it.

One of the most impactful themes of the film is the idea of the choices women hold over their own bodies.

The men refuse to acknowledge their crimes, telling the women their assaults are either all in their imaginations or were the work of some malicious spirits.

This film feels as though it could take place during any time period. The costume and production design look as though the film takes place during the 19th century, even though it takes place during 2010. The issues they face have also always been relevant to women.

The issue of whether a woman has any control over her own body is still an issue debated by the men who control this country. It’s an issue that has been debated for decades and will continue to be done by men who will never have to face the issue themselves.

Additionally, the film involves the idea of believing women when they face an issue like this, and the women of the colony are told they’re hysterical when they say the men have sexually assaulted them.

These themes make the film an extremely relevant one. It could be viewed now, several years ago or probably several years in the future and remain pertinent.

All of the main themes of the film are accented by the great writing of Sarah Polley, which makes sense, as ”Women Talking” took home Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

This was much deserved.

The film is driven by the script and the dialogue, and if it didn’t work, the film wouldn’t have worked. The dialogue is so well-written, and the characters are all developed skillfully.

The performances are phenomenal as well. Mara and Jessie Buckley, who plays Mariche, another woman in the colony who is assaulted, are particularly great. They both put so much emotion into their performances, truly elevating the film.

Another great element of the film is the score from Hildur Guðnadóttir, who also did work on “Tár,” one of my favorite films from last year, which also had a brilliant score. The ominous score contributes to the mysterious and uncertain tone of the film.

“Women Talking” was one of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards last week, and I’m glad I finally got to see this. I would definitely rank it in the higher tier of the nominees.

Everyone who has an opportunity to see “Women Talking” should see it because it’s an incredibly important film.

