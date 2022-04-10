Local bands fought for a spot at Movin' On, Penn State's annual music festival, in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall Sunday night during an event called BATTLE.

The self-described "post mom rock" band Women’s National Hockey League won the Battle of the Bands and will perform at the festival on April 29.

Five other bands performed at the event, but the band Leg could not attend.

“It’s so exciting, and we are so excited,” Kristen Nodell, Women's National Hockey League's lead singer said. “We love the stage, and we love performing. We just love being silly and hanging out with each other, and we can’t wait to play outside at Movin’ On.”

The judges for the event were UPUA President Erin Boas, Associate Professor of Sound Design Curtis Craig and Peter Buck, a member of previous Battle of the Bands winner Kettle.

The event started with the emcee introducing the events as the bands set up on stage.

Fans showed up in T-shirts for Mellow Honey, a local band and the first act to perform, who played four original songs. Mellow Honey sold shirts, pins and stickers donning its logos after the performance.

The band Maslow followed, led by rapper Max Maslow, who gained popularity on SoundCloud. The group got the audience to clap along to some of its upbeat tracks.

Jeanette Debek came to BATTLE to watch her friend Sara Barchak perform with Maslow. Debek said she was “so excited for her.”

“It’s electric,” Debek (senior-advertising) said. “Everyone is getting so into it. The energy here is unmatched.”

Women’s National Hockey League performed next, playing different original songs. The members had their opportunity to play in BATTLE 2020, but it was canceled.

The Willard Building, a local band that self-identifies as “goblin rock," got the inspiration for its name from the Willard Building on campus after using the classrooms to practice.

Lead singer and guitarist Eugene Ryoo said the band was “very happy” to be at the event.

Local band My Hero Zero' backed up Penn State senior and singer Eric Damiano, who sang some of his original songs. Damiano’s songs have reached over a million streams on Spotify.

Brendan Braswell, who said the event was “so fun” to attend, said Damiano’s performance was his favorite.

“It was cool to see someone singing on stage who is this confident,” Braswell (sophomore- security and risk analysis) said. “You don't see that a lot.”

The last band was Dogwood Company, an indie-alternative band from State College. The trio played a variety of songs in its performance and engaged with the crowd.

After Dogwood Company finished and the judges submitted their final thoughts, the votes were tallied and Women’s National Hockey League won.

“I like how it’s a lot of different genres and how there are a bunch of different people here,” Ella Palmieri (junior-nursing) said. “Everyone is really excited about it, which makes everyone else excited... I just love that students are supporting students, and it's very nice.”

Editor's note: Ella Palmieri is a former reporter for The Daily Collegian.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT