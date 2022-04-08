The influence of women in the arts at Penn State is visible in a variety of artistic fields where they make up the majority. From a cappella to theatre, these female-run organizations have continued to combine artistry with female empowerment.

None of the Above is Penn State’s first coed a cappella group founded in 1999 and is now led by Colleen Flickinger.

Flickinger (senior-public relations) joined the club in her freshman year and called it her favorite part of her Penn State experience.

With both female and male members, None of the Above is known for its history of having female tenors — a popular voice among men.

“We've had two different female tenors since I've been in the group for the last four years, so it's a unique thing that most coed groups will typically just have male tenors,” Flickinger said.

Flickinger described the community in None of the Above as family, where friendship and love for music are shared by the entire group.

“It kind of has given me something to look forward to every week,” Flickinger said. “It's been the highlight of my college experience.”

For the group’s audition process, Flickinger said typically over 80 people audition in two days, and almost 70% are women.

“So right now, we have 16 members, and a bit more than 50% are female, so we're getting there,” Flickinger said. “We always strive to have about a 50-50 balance, but in terms of the interest in a cappella and the arts in general… it does definitely lean toward women.”

To incentivize more people to join None of the Above, Flickinger said the group has been focusing on social media and working with different social media managers over the last two years.

“Right now, our social media manager is gonna start doing takeovers where certain members take over Instagram for a day and talk about what it's like to be a member of None of the Above,” Flickinger said.

None of the Above executive board positions represent its members, with four leadership positions and an all-female executive board from fall 2019 to 2020.

“NOTA is very girl boss,” Flickinger said. “We love our guys, but the girls know to get stuff done.”

Another group celebrating female voices is Savoir Faire, Penn State's first and only all-female a cappella group run by President Elizabeth Iserson and Music Director Emily Afflerbach.

“I found that it was just so lovely and so nice to be in a group of, first of all, girls because it's a little bit more for me,” Afflerbach (senior-veterinary medicine and biomedical science) said.

Afflerbach has been the music director for over two years and is in charge of running all musical aspects of the group.

As an all-female a cappella group, having a wide variety of ranges is difficult, but according to Afflerbach, there are girls with soprano voices as well as low registers.

When picking a song sung by a man, music director Afflerbach said she always tries to adjust it to fit female voices.

“You would be surprised with how many things that we're able to pull off with just a female range, especially with some of the technical aspects as well,” Afflerbach said.

Iserson (senior-telecommunications and media industries) said she shares a special bond with the rest of the group’s members and described it as an integral part of her experience at Penn State.

“I've made some of my best friends through the group, and we always say above everything else, we value friendship and creating a safe environment for everybody,” Iserson said.

Savoir Faire has performed at THON and currently has annual winter and spring concerts in the Thomas Building with no attendance fees.

In addition to its all-female a cappella members, the executive board is all women.

“It's cool to figure out everything just with women all the time,” Iserson said.

Currently, the group is focusing on preparing for its senior show on April 15 where six members are graduating.

“I feel like people come in with this expectation for the all-female group, and they expect us to sound one way,” Iserson said. “It's just a completely different thing than you'd expect.”

As a senior, Afflerbach said she’s excited to see what Savoir Faire will do in the future with the current and future members.

“It's been great seeing them fall into the group because they've adapted so naturally, and they're all so talented,” Afflerbach said.

The Penn State Thespian Society is another artistic female-dominated group. Led by President Julie Byrne, this student-run theatrical club has produced a diversity of shows, with the latest two being stories with primarily female characters.

With “Little Women” and “9 to 5” as the organization’s most recent performances, Byrne said they were both picked to uplift women in the club, since in previous years, shows focused primarily around men.

“We've been doing a lot of shows focused around men recently, and we kind of wanted to flip that narrative and make sure that we were lifting up and empowering women's voices,” Byrne (senior-education) said.

Member of the Thespian Society since freshman year Lauren Bauer mentioned the importance of understanding characters and where they come from — a tactic she followed when getting ready to play Kathy in “9 to 5.”

“I think in that process, coming from playing a woman, you learn a lot about them, especially in the time period of the show that we're covering,” Bauer (junior-communication sciences and disorders) said.

Byrne described her days before a show as busy but exciting.

“But the thing is, time flies,” Byrne said. “It is so much fun because you're just in a rehearsal space with all your closest friends.”

Bryne, who played Violet Newstead in the most recent performance of “9 to 5,” described a positive shift in inclusivity since she first came to Penn State.

She said the attention the Thespian Society has received from female students has resulted in a more competitive audition process.

“I feel like there are many more women that come out, especially in this show,” Bauer said. “Since it is so female-centered, we got a lot of attention from women on campus, so there were a lot of ladies that auditioned.”

According to Bauer, everyone in the club shares kindness by constantly uplifting each other and being supportive. She described it as a “super-club.”

Both Bauer and Byrne credited much of “9 to 5’s” latest success to director Emma Cagle, president of No Refund Theatre.

“She has been such an incredible force and power,” Byrne said.

Both Bauer and Byrne described the production and people involved in “9 to 5” as a highlight of female empowerment.

“That's kind of what we're built around, and there have been little shifts throughout the years,” Bauer said. “But the dynamic of supporting one another has always stayed the same and is such a powerful and impactful environment to be around.”

