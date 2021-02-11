After recognizing a lack of women’s art in many museums, the Palmer Museum of Art curated a virtual tour specifically to highlight women and their works.

According to Chelsea Borgman, an education program specialist at the Palmer, the “Women in Art: Activism and Resistance” tour was initially intended to be in person, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is now exclusively online. The Palmer Museum reopened on Feb. 10 but is still featuring virtual exhibits like “Women in Art.”

Launched in September 2020, “Women in Art” is an interactive, self-guided tour available through the Palmer Museum’s website.

The free exhibit highlights how female artists throughout history have “contributed to political and social discourse,” according to the virtual exhibit. All of the works featured are part of the Palmer’s collection of works by women artists. Most of these works are contemporary or modern art.

To Borgman — who graduated from Penn State in 2020 with master’s degrees in art education and women’s, gender and sexuality studies — much of the inspiration for the “Women in Art” tour came from the lack of representation of women artists in art museums.

According to the virtual tour, women represent 46% of artists in the United States, yet only 14% of exhibitions feature work by women.

“Institutions are still struggling to highlight the amazing works by women they have,” Borgman said. “It’s so often not the focal point of art history classes.”

Borgman said the tour aims to showcase how women throughout history have used art to comment on their place in society.

“We have some really powerful pieces [by women artists] about how women are viewed in media or culture, or pushing back on that with some sort of statement of their own,” Borgman said.

Keri Mongelluzzo, a graduate assistant at the Palmer, said the tour can shed light on the contributions women have made to art.

“Worldwide, works by women artists and artists of color make up such small percentages of museum collections and exhibitions,” Mongelluzzo (graduate-art history) said via email. “This virtual tour helps fill some of those gaps in a way.”

Though Mongelluzzo said there is “still much work to do” in terms of equity in the art world and in diversifying the collection of art at the Palmer, she also said the “Women in Art” tour is a “great start.”

To museum educator Brandi Breslin, online tours such as “Women in Art” provide a way for the museum to stay connected to the public as well as the Penn State community amid the pandemic.

Breslin also said the exhibit presents an opportunity to start conversations about “complex cultural issues.”

“It’s exciting to be able to feature women artists, because they have been so marginalized,” Breslin said. “And not only celebrating these artists, but also getting to the question of why they were excluded throughout history.”

Borgman hopes the Women in Art tour can be used in college and high school level courses, but also as a tool for the public to join a conversation about women’s role in art.

“I hope [the public] sees the breadth of the types of work created by all types of women,” Borgman said. “Seeing how many types of examples of work are out there, varying in terms of medium and subject. They all have unique voices.”

“Women in Art: Activism and Resistance” will be available on the Palmer Museum’s website through December 2021.