With five weeks of upcoming stand-up shows in the State College area, Wise Crackers Comedy Club is looking to bring laughter and smiles to Penn State.

Scott Bruce, a professional stand-up comedian, created Wise Crackers in 1998. The first club was in the Poconos, but Bruce brought Wise Crackers to State College in 2000.

Thomas Bruce, Scott’s brother, now operates the State College branch.

“[Wise Crackers] is here to give this small town a taste of New York City stand-up comedy,” Thomas said. “Bringing this to my community, it feels real good.”

Scott has been a professional comedian for 42 years and said he founded Wise Crackers to give his wife a part-time job after their children went to school. The Wise Crackers Comedy Clubs have continued to be a family business throughout the years.

Thomas said his wife has been a “constant hostess” over the past 20 years, and his children have helped with seating and hosting in the past.

Wise Crackers prides itself on bringing comedy that isn’t crude, Thomas said. He said the types of shows Wise Crackers puts on are “clever, classy and clean” to reach a broad audience.

“There are not a lot of [other] options in State College for a non-expensive evening out,” co-owner of the Blue Brick Theatre James Tierney said. “You’re getting away from the rest of the world for an hour and a half.”

Tierney also said they try to give something unique and allow people a chance to have a good night out.

“Laughter and joy, there’s just no substitute for that,” Tierney said.

Wise Crackers also prides itself in the fundraising it does for the community.

Thomas said once or twice a year fundraising groups book shows, and Wise Crackers gives them a portion of the ticket sales. He also said he feels joy from helping groups reach their goals.

“I couldn’t have kept up without the fundraising aspect,” Thomas said.

Wise Crackers has four weekends approaching filled with comedy acts in various locations downtown.

People interested in seeing Wise Crackers’ comedy shows can purchase tickets in person or directly from the Wise Crackers website. Many of the performance locations only allow people over 21 years old; specifics about age-restricted locations can be found on the website.

Despite the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas and Tierney both said they’re working together to make sure Wise Crackers keeps comedy alive in State College.

“It allows us to truly say laughter is the best medicine,” Thomas said. “All of those clichés about laughter really are true.”

