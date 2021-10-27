Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center in the afternoon on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera Jr

The Bryce Jordan Center announced the Winter Jam Tour will be returning to State College on March 4, 2022.

The event will feature artists Skillet, Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They, Newsong and speaker Shane Pruitt.

A “pre-jam” party will be held at 6p.m. before the 7p.m. show, which will feature artists Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship.

No ticket purchase will be required, but an entrance fee will be $10 at the door.

