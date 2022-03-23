You may have heard people talking about Penn State Berkey Creamery and the Penn State Bakery’s new dessert stand that appeared in the HUB-Robeson Center this week.

Cow & Cookie, which just opened for business Monday, has just one item on its menu: the Quake.

According to a release, the Quake consists of “a combination of Penn State Creamery soft-serve ice cream blended with Penn State Bakery treats such as cookie crumbles, cheesecake pieces, brownie bites and other confections.”

If you think a Quake sounds just like a Blizzard from Dairy Queen, you’re right — the Quake also appears to borrow its natural disaster namesake from the Blizzard.

So the day after it opened, I visited Cow & Cookie to see if the Quake could give the iconic Blizzard a run for its money.

Strawberry Quake

The first of the two Quakes I sampled was a plain strawberry flavor that contained soft-serve vanilla ice cream from the Creamery blended with frozen strawberries.

My initial impression was that it wasn’t too sweet, most likely because of the addition of real strawberries instead of something artificial. This was a big plus for me, as I’ve never been able to finish a sickly sweet Blizzard without getting a stomach ache.

However, part of the appeal of a Blizzard is that it’s smoothly blended, and this is where the Quake falls flat.

My Quake was liquidy with a few larger clumps of more solid ice cream in the middle. I also found a few whole frozen strawberries, which weren’t very fun to eat.

I’d easily recommend the strawberry Quake to anyone who wants a dessert that isn’t too heavy, but I do wish it was a little more consistent throughout.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Quake

The chocolate chip cheesecake Quake features soft-serve vanilla ice cream from the Creamery blended with cheesecake from the Penn State Bakery.

As far as taste goes, this Quake was far sweeter than the strawberry one. It had a mildly tangy flavor — that would be from the cream cheese in the cheesecake. It was also mixed with plenty of semi-sweet chocolate chips.

However, while I could clearly see bits of crust throughout the Quake, I couldn’t detect any sort of cookie or graham cracker flavor.

Similarly to the strawberry Quake, the chocolate chip cheesecake Quake was inconsistent in texture. It dripped all over my freshly washed jeans.

The chocolate chip cheesecake Quake is better suited for those with an insatiable sweet tooth — it was a little too rich and left me with a bit of a sugar headache after getting halfway through, but I do wish I could have eaten more of it.

Final thoughts

All in all, a dessert stand is a much-needed addition to the HUB. While nothing can truly dethrone the Blizzard as the best mixed frozen dessert, this is a great way for Penn State students to satisfy their dessert cravings between classes or during study sessions.

Personally, I plan on going to Cow & Cookie again, but I’ll probably stick to the fruitier Quakes — I’m excited to try the blueberry flavor.

For the foreseeable future, Cow & Cookie is only available for online ordering on Penn State Eats. If you’re interested in checking it out, it’s open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.