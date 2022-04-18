Looking to join the ranks of downtown State College’s Mexican eateries, Lupita’s Authentic Mexican Food has moved into a new, low-key location on West Beaver Avenue.

I use the word low-key in two cases here. Firstly, one will note that the restaurant is physically located at a lower elevation than the rest of the West Beaver sidewalk.

However, Lupita’s is also low-key in its street-level presentation. From the outside, the restaurant looks a lot smaller than it actually is.

Upon entering, customers are greeted by an ordering counter and a relatively wide seating area.

A large menu displays Lupita’s offerings, and customers can order before seating themselves.

For my review, I ordered three chicken empanadas with a side of chips. The side salsas were available from a self-serving station.

I also received a soda cup with my meal, which excited me because Lupita’s does have a Coca-Cola soda fountain (finally a break from the endless Pepsi products on campus).

Unfortunately, my dreams of tasting a spicy fountain Sprite were crushed by a lack of syrup, and the liquid I raised to my lips was mere soda water. Drat.

To my surprise, the food came out fast. I don’t believe my wait time exceeded five minutes.

The empanada itself came with lettuce on the side and was smothered in cheese and sour cream.

The empanada was quite good, if a little greasy. The chicken and corn dough were quite flavorful. The cheese and cream made for a cool and sour balance, and the lettuce added a crisp texture.

I was certainly glad I ordered just three, however, as the taste would likely have gotten tiring by No. 4.

The chips were well done and easily worth the price with their size and crunch. I would certainly recommend sharing them with a friend, however, as one serving was more than enough for me.

From the sauce station, I selected out a classic red salsa and what appeared to be an orange sauce.

The salsa had a standard flavor, which was predictable but still good. The orange sauce turned out to be a delicious chipotle dip that paired well with the empanadas and chips.

Overall, my meal was quite filling. The only complaint I have is simply that the food was not outstanding. It was indeed good and worth the cost, but I don’t feel compelled to come back and try everything on the menu.

Lupita’s offers a pretty solid experience for its price tag, and with its close location in downtown State College, it isn’t much of a time commitment to walk to either.

While I may not have been completely wowed by my experience, I am still glad I tried it at least once, and I would strongly recommend that others do too before deciding on where to find the best Mexican cuisine in State College. 6.5/10

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT