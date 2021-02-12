Though it started as an app with different dances and challenges, many Penn State students are turning to room trends from TikTok to decorate their dorms.

Nicole Samuel, who uses TikTok on a daily basis, is no stranger to these trends.

“TikTok is such an elite app because if someone posts their room that looks aesthetic, they’ll usually make tutorial videos on how to make things, [add] links to the lights,” Samuel (senior-biology) said. “This makes it really easy and inviting to try out these trends.”

Samuel was inspired by room trends she saw on TikTok, so she decided to redecorate her room. She said she bought LED lights, a neon planet light and created a wall of album covers.

Though she doesn’t follow specific social media trends like TikTok’s room trends herself, Julia Mertes said she will still check out posts that catch her eye.

“I have seen a few videos based on room trends, but not a lot,” Mertes (freshman-English and journalism) said. “I enjoy other video styles more, like those dedicated to cooking hacks.”

Austin Moucer said he has seen several rooms with LED lights and posters on Instagram. He said the decorations in his room match some from TikTok, despite not using the app himself.

“I have LED lights, pictures and posters,” Moucer (junior-electrical engineering) said. “I didn’t decorate my room like this because of the TikTok trend, but turns out it is pretty similar.”

Kaia Riffle said she also got colorful LEDs for her own room, though she didn’t get the idea from TikTok either.

“I’ve saved and bookmarked a lot of TikToks for aesthetic bedroom [inspiration], but only a few of my current decorations are actually influenced by TikTok,” Riffle (sophomore-digital and print journalism) said.

Riffle said she also saw many unique trends on the app, too.

“I’ve seen the trend where you use the sewing fluff and lights to make clouds on the ceiling or walls, a trend where you cut out little paper butterflies and hang them from the ceiling with fishing wire, and a trend where you get rainbow window film for your bedroom windows,” Riffle said.

Moucer acknowledged that many college students decorated their rooms similarly to TikTok’s room trends before the app made these styles popular.

“Room decorations could appear similar, despite being on TikTok or not.”