The other day, I watched Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” for the first time in a few years.

My roommate and I were looking for something to watch, and I saw it while scrolling through HBO Max. We decided to watch it after we couldn’t find anything else, and my roommate ended up enjoying it a lot.

Then Monday, I was talking to another guy about movies, and he brought up “Reservoir Dogs.”

All of this got me thinking about the film, as well as its significance.

I figured I would talk about why I think it’s Tarantino’s best movie, given the odd prevalence it’s had in my life lately.

First off, I’d like to address the widely adopted idea that “Pulp Fiction” is Tarantino’s best movie.

This is in fact, false.

Is “Pulp Fiction” good? Yes, absolutely. It’s stylish, and it’s certainly unique in the fact that it uses a non-linear narrative — I can respect that.

The dark comedy aspects of it are great — specifically the plotline with Marvin and Jimmie (played by Tarantino) and other little one-liners scattered throughout the movie.

But, is it especially compelling? Not really.

“Pulp Fiction” is good. It’s entertaining, but it’s not amazing.

There is some character development in it, as (spoiler alert), Jules decides to give up his life of crime. However, it’s nothing extremely impressive.

“Pulp Fiction” lacks the level of emotion that the greatest films of all time typically achieve, including some of Tarantino’s other films.

The perfect example of this would be his first film, “Reservoir Dogs.”

“Reservoir Dogs,” in my mind, is everything that “Pulp Fiction” is and more.

The trademark Tarantino monologues and violence are present throughout, and you can really see Tarantino establish his style with this film.

It has a great soundtrack and also features a timeline that jumps around between the past and present.

So, what makes “Reservoir Dogs” so much better than “Pulp Fiction?”

First, it pulls off the neat trick of creating great amounts of suspense with a story that mostly takes place in a single room.

With a plot that has so few characters and locations, you need an exceptional story to really reel viewers in and keep their attention. “Reservoir Dogs” does this phenomenally.

It also has a whole other element of mystery throughout the film.

What exactly happened? How did the bank robbery go wrong? Who is the rat? Is there even a rat?

We don’t even know the characters’ real names — they’re all referred to as Mr. White, Mr. Pink, etc — yet, despite these unknown elements, we still care about these characters. We might know very little about them, but we get to know their personalities (the psychopathic villain, the veteran criminal, the fast-talking nervous one), and we quickly choose our favorites.

“Pulp Fiction,” despite the fact that we know everyone's names and varying facts about the characters, somehow doesn’t get us to care about them as much.

There are multiple big plot reveals in “Reservoir Dogs” that, upon my first viewing, I found to be pretty mind-blowing.

“Pulp Fiction,” again, doesn’t have this.

While “Pulp Fiction” is complicated in the sense that its story is essentially cut up into different parts and rearranged, there aren’t too many crazy points that I found to be especially clever.

This brings me to another point I could probably talk about forever.

As a film buff, whenever I say I think “Pulp Fiction” is the most overrated movie of all time, people are always very surprised. How could I not like it? Everyone loves it.

Yet, within the industries of music and especially film, there’s this sentiment I’ve noticed that if people express they don’t go with what all of the critics say, it means they didn’t “get” it.

Lots of music and movies become critically acclaimed when I don’t think they’re actually deserving of it.

I guess it can be said about art as a whole (and just human nature in general) but things such as “Pulp Fiction,” to me, are universally liked because of the fact that they’re universally liked.

People like it because everyone else likes it, and the critics said it was great because they were afraid of seeming unsophisticated or like they didn’t understand it.

“Reservoir Dogs” is also critically acclaimed, but I would argue it’s less of a mainstream cultural event and influence than “Pulp Fiction” — which is only so because society tells you it should be.

All of which makes “Reservoir Dogs” the better film.

