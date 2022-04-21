One of Penn State’s many landmarks, the Berkey Creamery has opened its doors for indoor seating once again after the pandemic.

However, students are wondering where their milkshakes have been since the Creamery stopped producing the product in 2020.

“Ever since I would come to the Creamery when I was younger, I have always loved the milkshakes,” Rachel Aber (junior-public relations) said. “I really want them back, and I hope the Creamery brings them back because a lot of people miss them.”

Since 1865, the Creamery has been producing a variety of dairy products as one of the largest university dairy plants in the U.S. offering the greatest product variety, according to Creamery sales records.

According to Creamery employee Sean Scanlon, who works in packaging, he was told by managers they stopped making the milkshakes because it “took a lot longer to make them, then to scoop the ice cream.”

“I was not involved with that process, but I personally wish they would bring it back, and a lot of people ask me why we don’t bring them back and why we don’t have them anymore,” Scanlon (junior-marketing) said. “It just has to do with cleaning the machines and taking longer, making more problems for the Creamery.”

James Brown, who has been with the Creamery for 17 years and currently holds the role of the assistant manager of operations and manager of sales and marketing, said with the beginning of the coronavirus, regulations stated that the Creamery couldn’t have any open product.

Because of this regulation, the Creamery only sold prepackaged items, according to Brown. The Creamery continued that way until mid 2021, and it was able to ease back when restrictions across the country eased.

“What we did was start off slow, and we went back to actually scooping ice cream cones, and that was something that was a lot easier because there are sneeze guards,” Brown said. “You are only dipping in, and as long as our employees are wearing gloves, dipping in wasn't a problem.”

Brown said the shakes were a “challenge” because the shakes were more complicated. Employees would scoop the ice cream, open the milk, put it into a different machine and then run the spindle.

“There were so many working parts; at first, let's make sure we do the cones safely, then we will talk about the shakes,” Brown said. “After that year and a half of what we were going through, specifically letting people in one door and out another door, we realized that we sell 20 to 1 over the years: ice cream cones to shakes.”

While Brown didn’t provide the sales of how many milkshakes the Creamery was making before the pandemic, over 500,000 cones and bowls are scooped per year — with 10,000 cones and bowls on football weekends. Brown said over 200,000 half gallons are sold per year, with 10,000+ half gallons sold at home football weekends.

“When we were only doing ice cream cones, we realized that shakes took 10 times longer to make and give to the customer than the ice cream cone, and what we learned was we were able to service more customers throughout a day by simply having ice cream cones,” Brown said.

The efficiency improved so much, according to Brown, that the store brought in 10 times more customers than normal.

The Creamery’s main priorities are customer service, improving efficiency, and continuing product, customer, and employee safety, according to Brown.

Brown said he didn’t want to keep people waiting in the Creamery’s long lines for milkshakes. The goal is to get people in and out smoothly, he said.

“If we went back to the shakes at this particular point, we would go right back into the stage where we would have less people throughout the day,” Brown said.

He said the Creamery realized it sold the same amount of ice cream cones and shakes combined before the pandemic as it sells in just ice cream cones now.

Brown did acknowledge that there are customers who are “diehard shake people” who still love the milkshakes, but he said the majority of those people who did like to get the milkshakes have transitioned over to getting ice cream cones, and people don’t realize they were “handspun shakes” that did not come out of a machine.

“We understand that people love our shakes, we really do. It takes so much time to actually do that. We have a lot of people, really at the end of the day, who didn't get through [the door],” Brown said. “It’s a really hard decision for us because I know the customers loved it.”

Brown also said making the milkshakes is a “safety issue” because making them requires another piece of equipment, and they want to keep the food, customers and employees safe without cross contamination, especially amud the coronavirus.

There won’t be any milkshakes any time soon, according to Brown, but he said he’s “proud” and “passionate” about working for the Creamery.

“The popularity has become much more than ice cream,” Brown said. “It has become such a meeting place, and it has become a tradition in the sense that it’s not just people coming here to get ice cream. It's a place where you can actually meet together and enjoy the ambiance of being here, and it’s a relaxing situation.”

Student Bella Cahill, who said she has always loved the Creamery and its milkshakes, said that despite any rules the Creamery might have now against the milkshakes, it should still make them.

“Even if sales for them are lower, or whatever it might be, it’s only because people were only allowed the scoops and not given the chance after the pandemic to have milkshakes again,” Cahill (sophomore-public relations) said. “It’s not the end of the world, but people want them, and people will wait for them.”