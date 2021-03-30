Penn State offers many opportunities for students to lead a healthy lifestyle with its open fields, modern gyms and a large, open campus.

All students have easy access to campus facilities — specifically the IM Building — which holds up to 250 people, and gyms that support every kind of athlete.

However, much has changed in the past year for students who incorporate exercise in their daily routine, as accessing the IM Building and other campus gyms can be difficult due to coronavirus restrictions.

Some students like Mathew Mendoza are critical of the process behind scheduling a workout in the IM Building.

Mendoza (freshman-kinesiology) said he bought membership at an independent, off-campus gym, Lionheart Fitness, which he said has become a spot many students have turned to for a more traditional gym experience.

“I would like it if Penn State just opened [the IM Building] up and had full capacity,” Mendoza said. “Instead it’s more first come first, first serve.”

To use the IM Building or the Hepper Fitness Center at Rec Hall, students must schedule a time slot to work out. The White Building is closed and is used as a coronavirus testing site.

Though Lionheart doesn’t have all the same equipment as the IM building, Mendoza said it still provides an authentic gym experience.

“[Lionheart] feels like everyone is working hard for their goals, and that’s what is important,” Mendoza said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

With the surge of students looking for a temporary space to workout, Lionheart Owner Kevin Decker said his gym is busier than ever, especially since the restrictions on the IM Building were placed.

Decker said most days, the gym drafts a waitlist for members trying to enter. Patrons put their names down and can usually come back in about 15 minutes, according to Decker.

“That hasn’t been the case since Penn State opened up these nice gyms,” Decker said.

While Lionheart and other local gyms have increased their capacity in recent weeks, some students like Frankie Altemus are hesitant to spend money on a gym membership.

Altemus (freshman-economics) said the restrictions on Penn State facilities have not affected his routine.

“A tight schedule and basic daily exercise keeps my mind and body in good shape,” Altemus said. “I walk downtown often to see my cousin, so there aren't many days where I’m not traveling 3-4 miles.”

Altermus said a balanced diet also helps him maintain his mental and physical health and well-being.

“The situation gets frustrating during the cold winter days,” he said.

With more vaccines rolling out each day, students like Carl Fenske are hopeful the IM Building will be at full capacity for the fall 2021 semester.

“I’m not too worried about it now. I am expecting the IM [Building] to open without scheduling next year,” Fenske (freshman-marketing) said. “The pandemic has been a pretty big obstacle for a lot of the students who are trying to stay in shape.”