On Friday night, Why Not Theatre presented an adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" called "Prince Hamlet" at Penn State's Playhouse Theatre.

Why Not Theatre, a Canadian theatre company, showcased a cross-cultural, gender-bent cast challenging "traditional ideas of who can tell this story," according to a release, and the performance was hosted by the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State.

In this adaptation of Shakespeare's “Hamlet,” the character Horatio, played by Dawn Jani Birley, is the narrator.

“It’s a really interesting take on ‘Hamlet’ to make Horatio the main character like that,” Mary Rose Valentine, a Penn State student, said.

Not only was Horatio made a main character, but the character was also played by a Deaf actress.

The entire play was translated in American Sign Language and other characters who interacted with Horatio also signed.

“It’s a play built around Horatio,” Valentine (senior–comparative literature and theatre studies) said. “And Birley played Horatio like no other.”

Additionally, the cast proved to be extremely cohesive and stayed together the whole time through the bilingual production.

Valentine said the performance was "a very well oiled machine," and "it was amazing to see it all come together.”

During the Q&A section of the program after the production, Birley said “language includes culture.”

“But many people a part of the Deaf community had access to Shakespeare,” Birley said. “Not only Deaf audiences but hearing audiences have said to me after watching this production that it has heightened their own understanding of a text that they wouldn’t have had without the visual nature.”

One particular part of the play that stood out to CPA director, Sita Frederick, was the fight scene.

Frederick, an assistant clinical professor in the College of Arts and Architecture, said it was interesting how the show did not use any words, and it was a visual experience for the audience.

“The fight scene was amazing, when they were mouthing the words, and Birley was signing,” Frederick said. “That was phenomenal.”

The cast also performed “Prince Hamlet” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I was expecting to be amazed by the telling of this story in two languages, where one is a visual language,” Frederick said. “My expectations were exceeded by this powerful performance.”

