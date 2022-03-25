A somber mood hung over the Bryce Jordan Center as THON 2022 made its way to the final hours on Feb. 20. The floor was crowded with tired dancers and the stands with emotional spectators as Family Hour came to a close.

An hour still remained, and it was up to the closing musical act to carry the crowd to the 46-hour finish line. That band was Go Go Retro.

Go Go Retro’s members knew it was up to them to build the energy back up to motivate the dancers and the crowd for the final hour. This task isn’t easy for an ordinary band, but Go Go Retro is no ordinary band, for some members had experienced performing at THON before. The musicians lit up the crowd, and they lifted up the energy in the BJC.

Go Go Retro was originally formed by members of the band Go Go Gadjet, a band that has been a known THON favorite since its first THON performance back in 2008.

Singer and keyboard player Vinny DeRenzis joined with original members of Go Go Gadjet Mikey Intelisano and Chris Schwartz to start a “Beatles, Zeppelin and Doors tribute band.”

“We decided to do a side project, and we were using the ‘Go Go’ brand,” DeRenzis said. Along with Jeff Tomrell, the creator of Go Go Gadjet, they created an “offshoot of Gadjet,” with the similar medleys with a “retro spin on it,” DeRenzis said.

Go Go Retro wasn’t just memorable for its show-stopping covers of famed ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s songs but also for its talented members. The band features Schwartz on guitar and Intelisano on drums as well as lead singers and keyboard players Kira Krakovesky and DeRenzis and bass player Greg Reigle.

Krakovskey, DeRenzis and Intelisano all said they have had a passion for music since they were young, and they knew it was something they wanted to do with their lives.

DeRenzis said it was “the craziest experience” to play for such a massive crowd and such a “special event.” He said the energy in the BJC that day is what truly fueled their performance, and their ability to hype up the crowd came naturally in that setting.

The band members said their set at THON 2022 was of the utmost importance. Intelisano, an original member of Go Go Gadjet and experienced THON performer, said he knows the importance of the energy in their set and said the songs they picked were ones that would “give the dancers their final push” toward the end of THON.

DeRenzis said he and the band have been “blown away by the response” from the students, and they spent months creating the perfect set because they “felt the pressure to deliver.” He said THON was their main focus at the beginning of the year, and they even did a few test runs of the set to make sure it created the right energy for the Final Four.

“We wanted to deliver the same type of performance [as Go Go Gadjet] just by adding our own unique spin to it,” Krakovesky said. “We are so thankful.”

All of the band members said they would be more than willing to perform for Penn State students again.

“There’s a different kind of energy [in State College],” Intelisano said. “If we can get booked back, I’m there 100%.”

