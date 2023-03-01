Taylor Swift’s discography is vast and diverse, spanning the genres of country, pop, alternative, hip-hop and R&B — and succeeding in each.

Fans and even casual listeners alike have their personal favorites from her 10 studio albums, with many picking “1989” for its cultural impact and domination of pop music for years in the 2010s.

Many others hail “folklore” as the pinnacle of the artist’s genius — a tapestry of stories woven with the solitude of quarantine to create a folktale anthology of Swift’s own experiences and observations of others.

But with all due respect to her other records, it’s neither “folklore” nor “1989” nor even “Speak Now,” the album she wrote by herself at age 19, that takes the cake for Swift’s best work.

Instead, her best album is “evermore,” which Swift has hardly mentioned since its surprise release at the end of 2020.

Many of Swift’s best songs dot the track list, surrounded by equally genius explosions of creativity that see Swift letting go of chasing radio hits to pursue unbounded lyrical artistry.

Don’t get me wrong — I love the calculated pop perfection of “1989,” and I admire her ability to turn her experiences into the lyrics that consumed Instagram captions for years. (Remember when literally every selfie in 2016 was accompanied by, “Darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream?”)

But the lyrics of the songs on “evermore” cut so much deeper now that Taylor has released herself from the expectations of the music industry and approached songwriting from a new perspective.

Neither “folklore” nor “evermore,” Swift’s 2020 surprise albums, received any large marketing rollout pre-release.

But, as time passed, “folklore” became the artist’s golden child, while “evermore” never got so much as a birthday wish from Swift after one year of its release. And that confuses me.

The details that make “folklore” such a special album are all there on “evermore,” but this time around, they’re elevated with even more astonishing lyrics and an even better display of Swift’s lower, folksy vocals.

Take “cowboy like me.” The use of “and” as the first word evokes the feeling of the song picking up in the middle of a story rather than moving to an entirely new setting and characters.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

With lyrics like, “Now you hang from my lips like the Gardens of Babylon / With your boots beneath my bed / Forever is the sweetest con,” it’s a slower, country-inspired folk song telling a story that looks a little different in every listener’s mind.

Off the bat, the track was never going to be a widespread hit due to its genre and higher-level lyrics, but I still don’t understand why Swift hasn’t ever mentioned this song, which comprises some of her best work ever.

And don’t get me started on the genius of the record’s two bonus tracks, “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go.”

The lyrics of these two songs are so powerful, and the personal connections to Swift’s career on the latter track are heartbreaking.

“evermore” also houses some of the best bridges Swift has ever written — especially “champagne problems.”

The song describes not being able to say yes to someone everyone thought you would marry and the feeling of breaking their heart in the process — think Jo and Laurie from “Little Women.”

In a similar vein, “ivy” is a song about infidelity and pining that beckons to an earlier time. The track manages to mix poignant lyrics that feel current by transporting you to an 1800s folktale — a feat only Swift on the best album of her discography could do.

“tolerate it” is touching enough when you consider Swift likely wrote it about her high school best friend’s experience with her marriage falling apart.

The song describes the agonizing anxiety, fear and confusion of being so cautious of every move you make because you’re scared your love is just tolerated, not celebrated.

But the song gets even sadder when you consider it in the context of a child who’s had to fight for a parent to celebrate who they are, walking on eggshells to be someone their parent is proud of.

To be able to release two albums focusing on the experiences of others that are still so deeply personal is a skill in which Swift is unrivaled.

Sometimes I pinch myself when I remember “evermore” exists, and I have the opportunity to listen to it whenever I want.

All of its details, from the lyrics to its stripped-down sound, make the album feel like it was written less for success on the charts and more for art’s sake — a chance for Swift to produce beautiful work for herself and her fans rather than the critics.

So, in that way, I can’t be angry at Swift for ignoring her most promising record because it feels like she’s left it undisturbed for a reason.

“evermore” is like a gem to be discovered and treasured by anyone who takes the time to get to know the artist beyond her radio hits.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

How to relax during the climb to spring break | Blog The stress of exam season is here. Not to mention, the total sleep deprivation of THON Weeke…