I wish I could’ve attended the fictional school featured in “Abbott Elementary” when I was younger.

After watching numerous clips of the mockumentary on TikTok, I finally started the critically acclaimed series last week.

I was completely caught up in under 48 hours.

Currently in its second season, “Abbott Elementary” follows a group of teachers as they navigate the everyday trials and tribulations of teaching in a poorly funded Philadelphia elementary school.

Each episode is 22 minutes of pure laughter and chaos, creating hysterical situations I’m sure real-life teachers encounter daily.

Quinta Brunson, the creator of the series, also stars as Janine Teagues, the naive yet optimistic teacher new to the Willard R. Abbott Elementary School.

Despite her best efforts, Brunson’s character routinely causes more harm than good for the school, creating hilarious headaches for some of the other teachers.

These headaches usually belong to the school’s two veteran teachers, brilliantly played by Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

One of my favorite moments of the series is when Teagues wants to fix a broken light in the school hallway. Walter’s and Ralph’s characters advise Teagues to leave the light alone, as the proper person will fix it soon.

Of course, Teagues attempts to fix the light anyway. The entire school ends up losing power, and Walter’s and Ralph’s characters are left to help fix the problem.

I thought the delivery of this scene was one of the funniest moments of the series.

The effortless chemistry between Brunson, Walter and Ralph produces clever dialogue and natural conflict throughout the series.

These conflicts suggest the struggle between embracing modern or traditional teaching methods. Issues such as understanding new technologies or adjusting to current parenting choices illustrate this struggle throughout the series.

The focus on these struggles is one of the many ways “Abbott Elementary” stays grounded as a sitcom. The show’s humorous yet genuine approach to discussing this conflict, among others, allows feelings of authenticity and compassion to blossom within the audience that I find interesting.

Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis complete the comedic cast of the series. All of the characters in “Abbott Elementary” are dynamic and quirky, and every interaction is delightful.

Another loveable element of “Abbott Elementary” is the acknowledgment of the fourth wall.

With perfect comedic timing, characters sometimes look directly into the camera with confusion, amusement or concern written all over their faces.

Most of the time, those feelings are written all over my face, too.

When this happens, I always feel more connected to the show — as if I’m living through these ridiculous situations alongside the characters, which is something I enjoy about watching a show.

The second season isn’t even fully released, and I’m already convinced “Abbott Elementary” is one of my favorite television shows of all time.

Together, the simple yet witty humor, loveable and relatable characters and lively shenanigans create a wonderfully entertaining series.

If you need me, I’ll be busy watching the latest installment of “Abbott Elementary” every Wednesday night and wishing I could break my own fourth wall.

