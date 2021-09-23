The Pattee and Paterno Library contain plenty of rooms — but not all rooms are created equal.

This week, I spent time in each of the library’s most popular areas to create a definitive ranking of the best study spots (read: procrastination spots) on campus.

5. The Pattee Stacks

I’ve spent time in the Pattee Stacks before but never for very long.

When I went the other day, I actually got lost for about 10 minutes after wandering through three twisty-turny stories of identical, dimly lit hallways.

The stacks are super quiet, with plenty of desks, but there are never too many people there. I think that’s because it’s a little too dark and spooky for prime studying — After all, it is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman murdered there in 1969.

But if you feel you’re brave enough to crank out an essay in the Pattee Stacks, be my guest.

4. Starbucks and MacKinnon's Lounge

This is the lounge right next to the Starbucks in the Paterno Library.

The good news: This part of the library is right next to a near bottomless supply of caffeine, and it’s the perfect location if you want to feel like you’re getting work done at a trendy cafe, but you don’t have $7 to spend on a latte.

The bad news: It is almost impossible to find a seat here. And even if you are lucky enough to score one of the prime leather seats across from Starbucks, the chatter and loud music will guarantee you will not be able to focus at all.

3. Any of the upper floors in Paterno

Now this isn’t exactly a single room, but all of them look roughly the same, so I’m categorizing them as one room anyway. This includes the Social Sciences Library on the second floor, the Business Library on the third floor and the Life Sciences Library on the fourth floor.

These rooms remind me of my public library back at home — you can wander through the aisles, pick out books and check out the walls, which are adorned with maps and informational posters.

One cool thing I found was a mushroom exhibit — later I found was called the Kneebone Mushroom Reference Collection — in the Life Sciences Library. I recommend checking it out if you’re ever in the area and want to learn something new about fungi.

The downside to these areas is there aren’t too many comfortable chairs available, and they’re not convenient to get to.

2. Collaboration Commons

This is the most modern section of the Pattee library, as it went under renovations in 2018 and 2019.

The Collaboration Commons offer ample seating, so you’re almost guaranteed to find a seat. With plenty of natural light and electrical outlets always within reach, the Collaboration Commons guarantee a productive afternoon.

When I’m in the library, I spend most of my time here, but there is one room that still surpasses all others.

1. Humanities Reading Room

Otherwise known as the “‘Harry Potter’ Room” for its likeness to the interior of Hogwarts, the Humanities Reading Room takes the cake for the No. 1 spot in the library.

Located on the second floor of the Pattee Library, the Humanities Reading Room boasts soaring ceilings and dozens of long wooden tables adorned with classic green desk lamps.

The “‘Harry Potter’ Room” is also home to quite possibly the comfiest chairs you will ever find on campus — I’m not kidding. Every time I’ve gone to do work on one of these chairs, I’ve fallen asleep.

This is quite possibly my favorite spot on campus for when I need to get some hardcore studying done — and with a strict no-talking policy, it’s probably the quietest place you can find.