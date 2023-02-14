It’s a pretty widely accepted idea that the beat is either the most or second most important thing to people when it comes to rap songs.

Lyrics, delivery and flow are also big aspects of hip-hop music. However, in my experience when talking with people, the beat is usually either No. 1 or No. 2.

So, I thought I’d go through some songs currently in my rotation that I believe to have the best beat to them.

“Be (Intro)” by Common

The first track off of the album of the same name, this song is an early classic from one of Kanye West (who now goes by Ye).

Rapped by Common and produced by Ye, it’s a perfect example of Ye’s musical genius.

The beat builds masterfully, expanding into his trademark “chipmunk soul” production style.

It’s layered and complex yet contains a commercial appeal that in no way takes away from its artistic merit.

It also fits perfectly with Common’s intricate lyricism — enhancing his rapping exponentially, which is what great beats are supposed to do.

“Too Much” by The Game

“Just No. 1 since B.I.G. and Pac departed.”

The Game is really a good rapper — although he gets a lot of hate for his incessant trash talking.

To some, his constant boasting of being the new king of the West Coast (as well as rap in general) in the wake of the murders of two of its biggest stars was a real turnoff.

There’s a sense of disrespect and lack of taste to a lot of his comments.

But despite this, he’s a good rapper, and I personally believe he has a great deal of swagger.

However, we aren’t talking about his rapping ability. We’re talking about the beat.

Scott Storch was one of the biggest producers of the 2000s.

He produced mega-hits constantly, including “Still D.R.E.,” “Candy Shop” and “Lean Back.”

While his work is sometimes more commercially inclined (especially his later songs), ones such as “Still D.R.E.” and “Too Much” don’t compromise the message of the song for a wider appeal.

Both beats fit neatly into the niche of early 2000s rap with their sample-driven structure that persists throughout.

The beat of “Too Much” goes along with The Game’s hedonistic proclamations “too well.”

“They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)”by Pete Rock & CL Smooth

I’m not going to go over this one for too long because I feel everything I can say about it has already been said.

“T.R.O.Y.” is unanimously acclaimed and recognized as one of the best produced hip-hop songs of all time.

It’s also seen as a staple of golden age hip-hop and an all-around artistic triumph.

Its harmonious background vocals that pervade throughout the track combine perfectly with its primary saxophone sample to hypnotize the listener from start to finish.

“Sittin’ Sidewayz” by Paul Wall

Definitely Paul Wall’s most famous song, “Sittin’ Sidewayz” is a Southern classic.

In my mind, the beat sort of builds on the slow, “chopped and screwed” days of Houston rap.

Revamping it for the early 2000s audience, “Sittin’ Sidewayz” has a commercial appeal the influential DJ Screw works didn’t originally have.

It reflects the culture of early 2000s Houston phenomenally and makes you want to bump it while cruising around in a slab.

“Pocket Full of Stones, Pt. 2” by UGK

Another piece of Southern rap — this time by the legendary duo UGK.

“Pocket Full of Stones, Pt.2” is a piece of art.

The song comes off of the group’s second studio album, “Super Tight,” which is notable for featuring The Meters’ guitarist Leo Nocentelli, as well as numerous other session musicians to craft a homemade, fully authentic sound.

Most hip-hop songs rely on samples of other songs and lots of electronic methods to craft a beat, but “Pocket Full of Stones, Pt.2” is an exception.

As you listen, you can hear that all of the sounds used were composed in the studio specifically for this song — something very uncommon at the time (and to this day, for the most part).

It’s also just very organ heavy and sounds almost as though a band is playing in the back with Pimp C as the lead singer.

Before Paul Wall, Bun B and Pimp C were repping Texas at a time when Southern rap was not respected.

“Pocket Full of Stones, Pt.2” is an early piece of Texas rap memorabilia that showcases the distinct, laidback and funky beats that would come to dominate the whole genre.

“Get Down” by Nas

The final song I’ll talk about is one of my favorite Nas works.

“Illmatic” is revered as one of (if not the best) rap albums of all time by most people.

But I feel like Nas’ discography has so much more to offer than just this one album. One in particular that comes to mind is his sixth album, “God’s Son.”

The third single off of this project has my second favorite Nas beat of all time (behind “The World Is Yours”).

It’s funky, and in particular, the beat changes and effects starting during the second verse are impressive to me in the way that they add to the atmosphere of the track.

It has an almost noir-like feel to it, which goes along great with Nas’ typical phenomenal storytelling and tales of crime.

Songs like this one and “Be (Intro)” are also reminiscent of alternative rap to me.

Rap enthusiasts hearing this might find that laughable, since it doesn’t really bear any resemblance to the alternative artists of the time such as MF Doom or A Tribe Called Quest.

My argument to this would be: Do either of these songs really sound like the mainstream commercial rap of the time? I don’t think so.

They might not be fully alternative, but they’re certainly unique with their own identity that’s meticulously crafted, adding to the character of each track.

