As a film buff, one of my favorite things is when a movie has a great soundtrack.

Music can elevate a scene exponentially and has the ability to amplify its effectiveness if used right.

I’m going to go over some movies that make the best use of their music, and I'm not going to include musicals on this list.

“Trainspotting”

A lot of people forget that Obi-Wan Kenobi can really act.

“Trainspotting” is easily in my top 20 movies of all time, and its soundtrack is as well.

1990s Scotland is perfectly represented by it, and none of its songs ever feel the least bit out of place.

Some of my favorite movie scenes ever are in this film, and part of the reason they’re my favorite has to do with the song choices.

“Perfect Day” by Lou Reed and “Born Slippy .NUXX” by Underworld were the two in particular that provided a whole new emotional layer to their respective scenes.

“Walk the Line”

Sometimes when I think of my favorite movies of all time, there are a few that just slip my mind for whatever reason.

I’ve seen so many movies that I forget some, but I'll make a mental note to never forget the Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line” again.

I’ve probably seen this movie at least 12 times, and I believe it’s the best music biopic ever made.

Genuinely, it really is that good, and it’s one of those movies I wish I could watch again for the first time.

The soundtrack has a lot of Johnny Cash classics performed exceptionally well by lead actors Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

It’s one of those movies that’s sure to expand your music taste if you aren’t already a fan of Cash.

“The Big Lebowski”

Surreal, laid-back and comical are three words that could be used to describe my favorite Coen brothers movie, “The Big Lebowski.”

These words could also be used to describe its accompanying soundtrack.

I don’t have much to say about it, besides the fact that it features an interesting blend of music that complements the film's absurdity perfectly.

“Goodfellas”

The best gangster movie of all time, with one of the best soundtracks of all time.

If a mobster from the ‘70s were to make a Spotify playlist, it would be this.

Soul, doo-wop and rock are all present throughout and contribute fantastically to the atmosphere.

Right up until the credits when “My Way” by Sid Vicious plays, “Goodfellas” never misses with its song choices.

Every Wes Anderson movie

The reason I say “every” Wes Anderson movie as opposed to just one is because it feels wrong to just single out one.

Anderson is known for his unique aesthetic style of filming and his quirky humor that’s prevalent throughout his work.

His films also all have great soundtracks and compositions that add to their character.

I have seen all of his movies, and there really isn’t one in particular that stands out to me as being especially better than the rest.

This is mainly due to each movie's soundtrack being distinctive in its own way.

“The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” features several David Bowie covers by Brazilian musician and actor Seu Jorge.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” has an incredible original score, along with several great songs by The Beach Boys as well as other artists.

“The Royal Tenenbaums” utilizes an expertly crafted selection of songs throughout, including “Police and Thieves” by The Clash and “Judy Is a Punk” by the Ramones.

I also found one of my favorite songs of all time from “The Royal Tenenbaums” — “These Days” by Nico.

“Baby Driver”

This movie on this list is the newest as well.

“Baby Driver” was released in 2017, and it’s one of the better action movies in recent memory.

Edgar Wright is a fantastic director, having made films such as “Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz.”

“Baby Driver” continued his string of great films and heavily featured its soundtrack — the best part of the film.

The main character, Baby, uses iPods to listen to music throughout the movie, which features genres such as punk, soul and numerous classics that all affect the mood of their respective scenes well.

The tempo of the songs — as well as when the songs start, stop and pause — correlates perfectly with the action in the movie, creating a fun and thrilling experience.

“Dazed and Confused”

“Dazed and Confused” is a feel-good movie. You can put it on whenever, and it’ll put you in a good mood.

What’s just as fun and enjoyable as the movie itself, however, is its soundtrack.

Out of this whole list, I think that the soundtrack for “Dazed and Confused” is the best.

It’s full of ‘70s classics that represent the time period extraordinarily well.

You could probably listen to this soundtrack front to back like a normal album, and there wouldn’t be a single bad song or one that doesn’t belong.

If you like classic rock, then this one's for you.

