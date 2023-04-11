Something I often think about is which rap artists will go down in history as some of the greatest.

Obviously, since rappers such as 2Pac or The Notorious B.I.G. made music over 25 years ago, we can already see their influence.

But who knows which of the rappers who have been around for less time will become highly influential — as well as respected — in the decades to come.

It seems pretty clear to me that most people have a great affection for whatever music it is that they grew up with.

For people around my age, it’s usually the SoundCloud, “The Life of Pablo,” 2016 era of rap that’s looked back on with the most nostalgia and appreciation.

However, I don’t think this time period was the best (at all), and I also believe there will be other rappers who will go down as more heavily altering the course of modern music.

So today, I’m going to talk about some artists whose influence I believe will fully come to form in the coming years.

Kodak Black

This might surprise some people given the fact that he’s a very mainstream rapper — and not the most critically respected one.

But I firmly believe Kodak Black will become a great influence going forward.

First off, he’s a massive part of Florida’s rap scene. He basically made the term “jit” mainstream and is overall a huge influence on hip-hop culture.

I would say Kodak Black is Florida rap, but that wouldn’t be entirely true, as there are other great artists from there. He’s definitely its biggest and most respected star.

Of course, he has numerous classics underneath his belt already, but his music isn’t the only great thing about him.

Kodak Black is also probably the most unique rap personality out there. Reminiscent of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, his frequent clashes with the law, combined with his humorous and quirky personality, make him especially memorable.

When looking at the most influential rap artists of all time, the amount of hits they have is not what makes them so.

They’re really the voice for a place and a time and are larger-than-life figures who were born for the spotlight.

Kodak Black fits into this role perfectly, and despite the fact that he’s already huge, I'm anticipating only growth for him.

SpaceGhostPurrp

You’re probably saying, “Who?”

Well, that doesn’t particularly surprise me because he’s anything but mainstream.

However, SpaceGhostPurrp has quickly earned my respect and appreciation as an artist ever since I first heard his music.

Another Floridian, SpaceGhostPurrp is noteworthy because of his influence on the genre of “Phonk.”

Some may argue that since phonk was derived from artists like Three 6 Mafia in the first place, they’re the ones to whom credit is owed.

While there’s merit in this to an extent, phonk wouldn’t be a thing today if it weren’t for artists like SpaceGhostPurrp popularizing it in the early 2010s.

Simply put, phonk wouldn’t be if it weren’t for him. There would be no $uicideBoy$, Xavier Wulf or really any Memphis-oriented underground sound if it weren’t for the relatively unknown SpaceGhostPurrp.

Metro Boomin

Throughout rap’s history, there have been numerous producers of each era who have curated the sounds of the time.

Hitmakers who, with their own two hands, crafted the classics of their day and defined what whole decades sounded like.

In the 1990s, it was Dr. Dre, RZA and many others. In the 2000s, it was Kanye West and Scott Storch.

In the late 2010s to now, it’s been Metro Boomin, along with a few others. He’s the premier producer of modern rap — churning out hit after hit.

He’s responsible for so many mega-hits, it’s honestly insane. Since 2014, he’s produced numerous classics every single year without fail, including “Jumpman,” “Bank Account” and “Ric Flair Drip.”

Is it even any wonder why I'm including him on this list in the first place? Everything he touches turns into gold, and he’s the most consistent and well-respected producer of our time.

Hands down, history will be favorable to Metro Boomin’s legacy.

Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs is by far the best rapper on this list from a technical skill standpoint.

He’s won over both fans of hardcore hip-hop as well as alternative rap with his infectious style.

If 2Pac and MF Doom had a baby, it would be Gibbs. While his projects are a lot less abstract than MF Doom’s, he still has that alternative quality to his music that makes it special.

This, combined with his tales of crime and hardship, makes for a winning combination that can already be seen in today’s rap.

The whole newfound success of artists such as Benny the Butcher and Westside Gunn can be traced back to Gibb's “Piñata” album.

The two in my mind are like if Ghostface Killah and Gibbs had a baby. To me, the whole idea of performing hardcore gangster rap over more alternative style beats was popularized by Gibbs.

So, because of this, I would say he’s already influential on rap today and will continue to be for a very long time.

