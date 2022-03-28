Bathrooms: the lifeblood of Penn State. Every day hundreds of thousands of students run to the many lavatories scattered across campus in search of relief.

And yet, no two restrooms are built alike. Every stall, toilet, sink and towel dispenser across Penn State is built and placed differently in their own way.

As such, some latrines rise above the rest when it comes to these aspects.

Now it’s time for a showdown for the ages: Which throne room floats to the top?

Bathrooms in this blog are graded on a scale out of 5. Cleanliness will account for 2 points, privacy for another 2 points and overall comfort for 1 point.

Keep in mind, nearly all of these reviews are for the men’s rooms in each location. Any attempt at investigating and photographing the women’s restrooms would likely have endangered my life and status as a student.

In addition, while acoustics are not scored, it will be taken into account for several scores. Hearing other visitors on the job can be funny on rare occasions, but for the most part, it makes for an awkward visit to the loo.

HUB-Robeson Center: Third floor

The HUB is a building that undeniably sees a high amount of student traffic every day, and students come to eat, study and hang out for hours at a time.

As a result, it isn’t hard to imagine that its bathrooms would be particularly ghastly.

Thankfully, there is an oasis within this bustling building: the third floor.

Veteran Ayden Readers will recall that the bathroom on the third floor of the HUB made my Halloween list as one of the “scariest spots on campus.”

While this title still holds true, it has surprisingly also turned out to be a benefit.

This particular powder room’s eerily quiet and out-of-the-way location makes it the perfect retreat from the commotion of the floors below.

In addition, its low traffic means it’s usually clean (except for an often-overflowing trash can), and the din of a fan dims the sounds from neighboring stalls.

While privacy isn’t much of an issue due to how easy it is to see legs under the stall walls, some may find the relatively large gaps in the stall doors to be an issue.

As a result, the third floor of the HUB gets a 1.5 for cleanliness, a 1.5 for privacy and a full point for overall comfort. Four toilet paper rolls out of 5.

Pattee and Paterno Library: Collaboration Commons

Another pair of johns hiding in plain sight within one of Penn State’s busiest buildings, these bathrooms are stashed away on the library’s ground floor, past the reception desk in the Collaboration Commons.

This washroom is home to one of the most marvelous inventions of the modern era: stall doors with no gaps.

Indeed, these stalls have pieces of metal attached to the stall door that obscure prying eyes from peeking at your privates.

Couple this feature with the fact that the bathroom is generally clean, well lit and usually not too busy, and this bathroom receives a 5 out of 5.

Henderson Building: Ground floor

The first dark horse contestant in this competition for best can, the Henderson building’s best bathroom hides away on its ground floor.

Initially, this restroom seemed like a recipe for disaster. The ground floor seems quite ancient, and the wooden door to the men’s room looks like it was torn from a 1960s classroom (complete with frosted glass that allows passerby to look inside).

However, this lavatory comes with a twist (or rather, a turn).

Unlike other restrooms, this lavatory is built in an L-shape, meaning the urinals and stalls are hidden around a corner from the hallway.

The negatives of this bathroom would be the toilet seat, which could only be described as “narrow” (make of that what you will) and the fact that it’s quiet enough to hear a pin drop (and thus, quiet enough to hear other things drop).

Overall, this bathroom gets a 2 for being quite clean, a 1 for its privacy and half a point for comfort.

This bathroom gets 3.5 toilet paper rolls out of 5.

All bathrooms in the Huck Life Sciences Building

What list of campus bathrooms would be complete without including one of Penn State’s (very modern and well-funded) science buildings?

Yes, the Huck Life Sciences Building maintains a steady streak of solid privies on almost every floor.

Each lavatory is easy to find, as they are right by the elevators on every floor, and all are clean and quiet.

In addition, the black toilet seats make for an interesting aesthetic choice.

Some negatives include unfortunately larger gaps between the stall doors and frames.

This, coupled with the fact that the stalls sit directly across from the sink mirrors, means there’s a chance for unwanted eye contact while working or cleaning up.

The Huck bathrooms get a 2 for cleanliness, a 1 for privacy and a 1 for comfort. Four toilet paper rolls out of 5.

Oswald Tower: Third floor

The final dark horse in this competition for the perfect powder room: the Oswald Tower. It’s home to some of the best restrooms for Penn Staters brave enough to enter its premises.

Indeed, the most difficult part of using this restroom is not getting scared off by the rickety old elevator or the claustrophobic hallways that lack windows.

All 10 floors of the Oswald Tower have one restroom, alternating genders with each floor except for the third and eighth floor, which are unisex.

Indeed, the third floor’s single-person bathroom makes this list due to its locking door.

In addition, the peculiarities of the third floor add to the charm. Despite being a single-person bathroom, it has two sinks, and the hallway smells like a Subway shop.

While this washroom was not the cleanest I witnessed in my journeys, its positives more than make up for its flaws.

The only other downside would be how out of the way it is, but this is not a list of “the most practical restrooms at Penn State,” so its placement still stands.

Thus, Oswald’s third floor gets a 1 for cleanliness, 2 for privacy and 1 for comfort. Another 4 out of 5 toilet rolls.

Conclusion

Judging bathrooms is a messy and imprecise business. It involves a lot of runs and getting your hands dirty to truly compile a list of the best.

This list may not be definitive, but it should make for some interesting journeys across campus to check out a few secluded spots, with an added reward of a comfortable and private visit to the loo.

