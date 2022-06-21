As July approaches, the days will get longer and hotter. With that, the need for a cold dessert only grows stronger.

Thankfully, State College is home to a variety of treats that’ll be sure to appease your sweet tooth in the peak of summer.

Whether you’re walking in downtown State College or want to take a scenic drive, these picks will be there for you to grab a treat.

Penn State Berkey Creamery

This may be the most obvious choice on this list, but it certainly never disappoints. Penn State’s own award-winning ice cream shop boasts over 100 ice cream flavors, 10 frozen yogurt flavors and six sherbet flavors, according to its website.

Conveniently located on campus on Curtin Road, you can easily take a stroll and grab yourself something to snack on. You can select from over 20 flavors on any given day and choose to eat from a cup, cone or a pint to save for later.

The Creamery also sells a variety of other food and dairy products, including its whole chocolate milk which received first place at the 2021 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest in the “Whole Chocolate Milk” category.

The Creamery is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Cold Stone Creamery

If you find yourself in downtown State College, you can head over to Cold Stone Creamery at 321 E. Beaver Ave.

The ice cream shop franchise has a variety of frozen desserts to choose from, including ice cream, milkshakes, cakes and smoothies, according to its website.

Cold Stone allows you to have a little fun and customize your ice cream order by mixing in candy, cake, fruits, nuts and dessert sauces on its granite stone countertops.

The State College location is open from 2-10 p.m., seven days a week.

Yogurt Express

Right down the street from Cold Stone at 430 E. College Ave., you will find yourself at Yogurt Express.

The frozen yogurt shop offers a variety of flavors along with a toppings bar. The shop also serves smoothies, cookie cakes and acai bowls, according to its Facebook page.

Yogurt Express boasts longer hours than several frozen dessert shops in the area, as it’s open from 10 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

If you’re in need of a late-night treat, Yogurt Express might be the way to go.

Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard

Just about three miles away from campus at 1609 N. Atherton St., Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard can be spotted.

The franchise frozen dessert shop is well known for its variety of Italian ice flavors and dessert combinations.

If you’re craving something lighter and sweet, you can pick from its Italian ice menu or request a misto shake or frozen drink.

If a creamier treat is what you’re after, you can grab its award-winning custard or milkshakes.

The North Atherton location is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day. Its website is updated daily with the day's selection of desserts.

Meyer Dairy

About four miles down Atherton Street from Rita’s is where you’ll find the State College staple, Meyer Dairy.

Meyer Dairy has been serving the State College area for over 100 years and offers a variety of farm-fresh products for its customers, according to its website.

Its ice cream desserts are made fresh from the milk of the business’s dairy cows, and it offers different flavors year round, according to its website.

Along with the ice cream, the family-owned business also sells its own bakery items, cheese, maple syrup, honey and jam, which are also sold at other small businesses in the area. This store will not only appease your sweet tooth but some of the other cravings you may have.

The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE