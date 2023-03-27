Few things are more American than a hamburger.

A patty of ground beef topped and stuffed between two hamburger buns has come to symbolize the country's palate. Here in State College, there’s no shortage of hamburgers to choose from.

When you're craving a burger downtown, there are so many places to go, but which one is best? I’ve made a list of my five favorite places to grab a burger downtown.

One final disclaimer: There are also other places outside of downtown State College that serve up a great burger, but for the purpose of this list, I’m sticking to everything within walking distance of campus.

No. 5: Sauly Boy’s

Sauly Boy’s is a burger joint through and through.

When you step in, you’re instantly greeted by the familiar signs of a place that aims to take its food seriously.

Located at 124 S. Allen St., Sauly Boy’s is open 11 a.m. every day and closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

My recent experience at Sauly Boy’s was interesting. For a meal that costs about $12, you get a burger, a side and a drink.

I ordered the “Brunch Burger” as a meal. What came was a patty covered in American cheese, a handful of bacon strips and an egg. I love a good egg on my burger, and I was excited to give this a try.

Unfortunately, the burger was a little too greasy for me. The bacon may have been the culprit for this particular case, but I had to deconstruct the sandwich and pat the grease off myself.

The strength came in the form of the fries and the “Sauly Sauce” — the restaurant’s bright pink rendition of a classic burger sauce. Close to a Thousand Island dressing, this version is, in my opinion, the best in town.

No. 4: BRGR

BRGR is a staple of State College’s downtown food scene.

Located at 122 W. College Ave., BRGR looks out over the Hammond Building, offering a unique selection of ingredients that in itself makes it a contender for this list.

BRGR finds its success in its options. Besides the large number of featured burgers, there’s a list of countless ways to customize your meal to your liking.

My personal favorite is the turkey burger, to which I added fried onions and a fried egg. The food comes fast and is consistent, earning another notch on this list.

The BRGR sauce that comes on every table is tangy and complements the burger and any fries you might be able to add.

Where BRGR is flawed is in the execution of the burger patty. The toppings help to mask an often overcooked disk of meat.

The sides, such as fries and chips, don’t come with the meal, either. They have to be ordered as an extra, but I would advise you to do so. The fries are crispy and well worth the additional cost.

I’d recommend BRGR for those looking for options, but they’re not the best burgers in town.

BRGR is open at noon every day of the week and closes between 9-11 p.m. depending on the day.

No. 3: Sowers Harvest Café

Sowers Harvest Café should be higher on this list, but the limited availability makes it harder to get than any other burger in the article.

Located at 421 E. Beaver Ave., Sowers is the most unique burger place in town. The majority of the week, Sowers serves up salads and sandwiches but no burgers. But every Thursday, this restaurant serves up some of the most unique specialty burgers in the area.

Like everything else at the establishment, the burgers are extremely fresh and well worth the No. 3 spot.

The “Aloha Burger” is served with a homemade barbecue sauce, cheese, bacon, pineapple and a chipotle mayo. All of the burgers also have the classic lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

The sweet tangy sauce and the pineapple make this unique burger a must for any visit. And make sure to grab one of the pretzels while you're there.

Sowers is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

No. 2: Five Guys

The classic chain hits home at this location.

Five Guys does greasy the right way, with fresh grilled-to-order patties and fries you’ll crave for hours after the event.

Located at 226 W. College Ave., I have yet to be disappointed by Five Guys. The one downside is that the chain uses peanuts religiously, so if that’s an issue, you may have to stay away.

Once you order and wait, you’re greeted by a brown lunch bag full of grease spots that should make you jump for joy.

The burgers are double patties and are always juicy. The smash patty system here makes the meat crispy, too.

The fries here are the best in town. All of the bags are overflowed with piles falling out of the bottom of the bag.

Five Guys is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

This would be by far the best burger downtown if it wasn’t for the amazing burger coming up next.

No. 1: Local Whiskey

This downtown bar and restaurant deserves all of the credit for its burgers. I keep going back because they are so hard to put down.

Located at 107 E. Beaver Ave., the “Beaver Burger” is a must-have anytime I’m in the area. It’s topped with all of the usual toppings as well as bacon, CV cooper cheese, pickles, relish and a toasted sesame seed bun.

The flavors mix so well together, and the bun is toasted to perfection. The fries on the side are also a close runner-up to Five Guys’ glory.

Local Whiskey is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Next time you're craving the American classic, I think this list can help direct you to some of the best places in downtown State College.

