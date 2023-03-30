Graduation is six weeks away. How is that even possible? Why is the semester going so fast?

Trying to not make the thoughts spiral toward the end of the semester has been hard. We seniors are struggling hard to make it through these last few weeks. There’s so much to squeeze in.

Recently, I was having trouble finding a white dress to wear underneath my graduation gown. I didn’t know where to start looking, and I didn’t want to spend an arm and a leg.

For the girls, I have a whole list of in-person and online stores where you can buy the perfect graduation dress or jumpsuit.

Altar'd State

I’ll start off the list with where I got my white dress. This store does have in-person locations, but they’re only located in larger cities. I ordered online, and it should be here in about 10 days, which isn’t a terrible wait.

I’ve always loved this store because it has many different styles to choose from, and it had exactly what I was looking for — a white, feathered, classy-looking dress.

I did spend a little more than I wanted, but I plan on using this dress for other formal events and for things happening with my wedding next year, like my rehearsal dinner or my bridal shower.

Princess Polly

This online store actually has a graduation dress and outfit tab, and there are many colors to choose from.

I was considering buying my dress from here, but it didn’t have my size — huge bummer.

This store’s dresses do sell quickly. So if you see something you like, pick the color and the size, and add it to your cart quickly.

You can choose from jumpsuits, maxi dresses, one-shoulder, frilly dresses and a lot of other options.

Windsor

I’m absolutely in love with this store. It has everything under the sun, including over 100 different graduation dresses to choose from.

They’re all sorted by style. For example, you can sort the graduation dresses by sequins, formality, satin, rhinestone or silk.

The prices are relatively cheap as well, so you don’t have to panic about having to spend $100 on a dress you may or may not wear only one time.

Lock Boutique

There aren’t a ton of in-person options for graduation dresses in State College, but I love this place because there’s an entire rack in the back full of white dresses of all styles.

Even if you don’t want to wear white, the store has every color imaginable. My favorite section in the store is the pink dresses because they’re so sparkly and aesthetically pleasing.

I want one of everything in the store, but it’s a little pricey there. It’s so hard to say no, though.

Amazon

Ah, Amazon. You can find anything on this site — literally anything. When I first started my search for a graduation dress, I made an entire wishlist full of dresses I liked.

One of my favorite parts about Amazon is that the reviews are honest, and the prices are good. I’ve never once complained about something I’ve bought off of here.

If you’re a procrastinator and won’t get an outfit until the week before graduation, then this is the site for you. If you’re a Prime member, you can get your items in at least two days.

If the dress I bought from Altar'd State ends up being too small or bad material, I’ll use Amazon to buy a dress because I know it’ll get here in time.

I honestly can’t believe I’m even writing something like this. I didn’t realize this time would come so fast. It’s exciting, but I know when the dress arrives, reality will set in, and I’ll be a mess.

I hope I could be of some help to you in your dress search journey, and I hope you can find what you’re looking for. Enjoy these last few weeks the best you can.

