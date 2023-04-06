Here we are in the last full month of the spring semester. Are you ready for the last few weeks?

Physically, I am. Mentally, I’m not so sure. I’m still trying to look for a job and set up interviews on top of classes and spending my last few weeks here with friends. It’s been tough to balance everything.

Some things I’ve needed the last few weeks are formal clothing and business casual outfits, and I’ve had to drive back home a few times this semester to go grab more items I forgot.

Most people buy business-casual clothes online and hope for the best that they fit or pray they’re not too wrinkled. I’m a personal victim of this, and it was a horrible experience. The clothes ended up being too small, and the one business shirt was see-through. Never again.

So, to save you the time and the hassle, I made you a list of places in downtown State College and near campus that you can go to buy the outfit you need for a job interview, a presentation or for a last-minute job fair.

Harpers

If you want business clothes that are going to last and that are going to be good quality, this place will have what you want.

However, the clothes here are extremely expensive. There is a sale section, so there’s always that, but I would say if you can’t see yourself spending a lot, then go somewhere else.

This place does offer a lot. For men, they have sports coats, sweaters, shoes, dress shirts, pants, neckties and many accessories to choose from to pull the whole look together.

There are many colors and patterns to choose from, so you really could piece anything together here.

For women, there are blouses and tops, dresses, skirts, business jackets, handbags and jewelry.

The online reviews say the customer service is amazing, and the employees are helpful, so if you don’t know what you’re looking for or don’t know what you would look good in, the employees would for sure help you.

Urban Outfitters

This might be a hot take for some people, but when I was in here the other day, I found a lot of tops and blouses that could work as formal attire.

If you’re going to work somewhere that doesn’t have too strict of a dress code, I would say come to this place because it has more of a business-casual vibe.

I couldn’t find many options for formal pants, but it had a lot of white, blue and green blouses, and I found a lot of shoes that could work with any business outfit.

The prices aren’t that cheap, so expect to spend a little over $100 for an outfit from here.

Target

There are two locations here in State College, and I recommend going to the location off campus because it’s a larger store, and there’s more to choose from.

The one downtown has clothing options, but it’s half the size of the other one.

When I was at the off-campus Target last week, I found so many options to choose from for women, and there were so many colors to choose from.

I’m finding the new trend is to wear vibrant colors like light green and hot pink because that was most of what I saw.

I saw blazer jackets, high-rise pants, button-down shirts and professional dresses. For men, I saw button-down shirts, khaki pants and blazers. I could find everything related to business and formal clothes.

Even if you don’t have a car to get to the off-campus location, there are a few buses that drive out that way, and it only costs a few dollars.

Student Book Store

I did one final loop downtown to find which Penn State-themed store had the best business attire. Even after graduation, you and I both know how much a Penn State degree is worth, and businesses and employers know the reputation our school has.

I couldn’t find many Penn State options for women, but I found a lot for the guys. There’s a lot of casual and polo shirts to choose from, and I could see these shirts being worn for a dress-down Friday or something like that.

The Penn State colors can match with anything — so guys, all you really need is a pair of khaki pants and one of these polo shirts, and you’re set.

I hope I was of some help to you. Finding business clothes and formal attire can be a tricky process, so if you don’t want to shop online, try my list first.

